‘I bet there’s more to this’: Family terrorized by man who repeatedly broke their windows at night, only to discover he’s got the wrong house

A home is supposed to be your safe space, somewhere you feel comfortable in the knowledge that the horrors of the outside world can’t reach you. But what do you do when someone comes along and makes that space feel not so safe anymore?

That’s exactly the predicament one family found themselves in after a man nobody in the house knew visited their home and smashed their windows on two separate occasions. The whole drama was documented and posted to TikTok by @TizzyEnt who usually covers a variety of topics on the internet while giving his own thoughts on the matter.

After the first window-smashing incident, the family installed a Ring doorbell camera in case anything like that should ever happen again. Unfortunately for them, something similar would happen again very soon. The second incident was caught on camera with the suspect fully visible, although a little blurry.

@tizzyent Mobile, AL We need to know who this man terrorizing a family there is ♬ Creepy horror ambient(1022762) – howlingindicator

What’s even more frightening is that the window the man threw a wrench through is the room where the family and their two-year-old son would usually be in at that time. The man also left a mug on the doorstep with a threatening message on it. TizzyEnt initially covered the situation in the middle of June, explaining the whole story as well as giving his own opinions on what kind of person the suspect might be.

Who could the suspect be?

TizzyEnt guessed it was an older or middle-aged man based on his clothing and the way he ran away. However, the reasoning behind his vendetta against the family was still a complete mystery. Speaking with the family directly, TizzyEnt asked if it could be a disgruntled neighbor, which was certainly a possibility, as we’ve seen so many cases of angry neighbors acting in threatening ways.

However, the mystery wouldn’t be solved until the suspect returned one night and hung around on the family’s front porch at 2:00am. The individual was apprehended by the police and the truth was at long last revealed.

The man was identified as 45-year-old James Edward Kelly who was charged with one count of criminal mischief, according to an article from NBC 15 News. As for why he was targeting the family, TizzyEnt explains that Kelly was supposedly visiting the home where he believed a known individual was staying. It was someone he apparently had beef with, which was why he was smashing the windows.

However, here’s the kicker, the family has been living in that house for seven years, meaning whoever Kelly thought it was that lived there had to have moved out at least seven years ago, if not more. That seems a little suspicious and TizzyEnt’s viewers felt the same. One individual commented, “After 7 years he thinks that person lives there? I don’t buy that. Why would investigators stop there?” Many others criticized the police for not detaining Kelly the night he was found loitering on the family’s front porch. “So the cops let him go and didn’t take him on a mental health hold?”

It certainly seems like there’s more going on here than we’re being led to believe. Regardless of the man’s real reasoning for doing what he did, we can only hope that that is the end of the ordeal for the poor family.

