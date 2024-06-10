Screengrabs via @Kelss.e.y
Category:
Social Media

‘Fight, flight, freeze, or profusely apologize’: Woman finds stranger in her car and apologizes to him for freaking out

'Okay, you promise?'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 11:54 am

It’s every woman’s nightmare to get in the car and find a man in the backseat. Most will hoot, holler, stab around, and throw their heavy bag at the potential threat before safely driving home, albeit a little shaken.

Recommended Videos

It might be an irrational fear, but according to Kelsey Ann’s video on TikTok, it may also be more likely than you think. And your response may not be what you expect.

Kelsey left her house one morning to find a stranger in the car. Not only in her car but in her driver’s seat. Naturally, she screamed for several seconds but then did something unexpected: she started apologizing to him for startling her.

When he finally got out she begged him, very politely, with multiple “pleases”, to never get in her car ever again.

@kelss.e.y

I’m sorry

♬ original sound – Kelsey Ann

One viewer joked that in the case of fight or flight, she chose a mysterious third option: extreme politeness. Commenters are laughing at her relatability and hilarious reaction to panic. Between begging him never to break into her car again and asking him to promise that he won’t— not to mention the blood-curdling screams when she discovered him — the whole interaction was hilarious, at least to an outside viewer. Kelsey probably didn’t find the incident quite as amusing.

Kelsey even posted the footage of the man stumbling into her car in the middle of the night.

@kelss.e.y

Replying to @Jack

♬ original sound – Kelsey Ann

Based on the footage, viewers agree he was probably a little lost and very drunk, just stumbling into her car to take a nap. However, a couple of people pointed out that with the ease and knowledge with which he slipped into Kelsey’s car, it may have been a frequent sleeping spot for him on drunken nights.

The moral of the story here, and the best way to avoid getting into a situation like Kelsey’s, is to remember to lock your car. Something that Kelsey will never forget again.

@kelss.e.y

Replying to @Sam Mullings double clicking the lock from here on out

♬ original sound – Kelsey Ann

She did confirm that she called the police after the incident but decided not to press charges. Maybe because she made the intruder pinkie promise never to return to that particular sleeping location.

Let this serve as your reminder to always, always, always lock your car. No matter where you are or how safe you feel, you never know who might want to slide in, take a nap, and forget to wake up before you find them. And that’s never a good way to start your morning.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘This is indiGENIUS’: STEAM Powwow combines engineering and heritage and it’s somehow hilarious and tear-jerking
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘This is indiGENIUS’: STEAM Powwow combines engineering and heritage and it’s somehow hilarious and tear-jerking
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘It was a nightmare’: You will not believe how long the line at DFW airport became after American Airlines messed up yet again
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘It was a nightmare’: You will not believe how long the line at DFW airport became after American Airlines messed up yet again
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why we chose the bear’: Bear putting on a pole-dancing show for spectators is the final proof of why men can’t win this war
Man vs bear dance
Man vs bear dance
Man vs bear dance
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘This is why we chose the bear’: Bear putting on a pole-dancing show for spectators is the final proof of why men can’t win this war
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
tiktok-thrift-store
tiktok-thrift-store
tiktok-thrift-store
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘This is indiGENIUS’: STEAM Powwow combines engineering and heritage and it’s somehow hilarious and tear-jerking
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘This is indiGENIUS’: STEAM Powwow combines engineering and heritage and it’s somehow hilarious and tear-jerking
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘It was a nightmare’: You will not believe how long the line at DFW airport became after American Airlines messed up yet again
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘It was a nightmare’: You will not believe how long the line at DFW airport became after American Airlines messed up yet again
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why we chose the bear’: Bear putting on a pole-dancing show for spectators is the final proof of why men can’t win this war
Man vs bear dance
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘This is why we chose the bear’: Bear putting on a pole-dancing show for spectators is the final proof of why men can’t win this war
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
TikTok screenshots via @nurseshesoutaga1n
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘She kept it real tho’: Woman has nightmare of her grandma coming back from the dead, but her family has an unexpected reaction
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
tiktok-thrift-store
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.