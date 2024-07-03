‘Girl, you’re gonna be a star’: Woman meets director, is invited to audition for his movie and it turns out just as creepy as you’d think

Every once in a while life presents you with a golden opportunity that simply cannot be turned down, the sad reality is such opportunities are often too good to be true, it’s just like the old adage goes: “all that glitters is not gold.”

For TikToker Miss Aliyah, a chance encounter with a director in Atlanta led to her being cast in a role in an upcoming film. Unfortunately it’s probably not the kind of film she was hoping to star in. Aliyah posted a short clip to TikTok showing her hiding in the bathroom after finding out the reality of the role she had been cast in.

“BBW Backdoor 5,” sounds… interesting. Personally I think this sounds like a great opportunity, the fact that this is the fifth film in the BBW Backdoor series tells me it’s clearly a popular franchise, anything that can get four sequels must be pretty popular don’t you think? Perhaps they’re looking to set up an extended universe as well? It could finally give the MCU some much needed competition.

Although I do have a few questions like, do we need to have seen the first four to get what’s going on in this one or will the story be more self-contained? Will there be characters I don’t know from previous entries? Can I find a breakdown video explaining the first four films on YouTube? And will there be an end credits scene or can I leave once the credits start rolling?

Also I’m looking on IMDb for cast and ratings information for the other films but nothing coming up? What’s up with that? I suppose it must be a genuine indie flick, probably filming on a shoestring budget as well. But hey, some of the best directors started out that way, Quentin Tarantino, Martin McDonagh, David Lynch, I’m sure this up and coming director will have his name on the walk of fame one day!

It’s a pretty creepy situation

Okay but in all seriousness though, it’s pretty creepy that this guy is approaching random women and encouraging them to audition for his pornographic content. And especially considering he’s not telling them from the get go. Some viewers were left wondering if Aliyah went through with the offer as one comment straight up asked, “So… are you going for the part or not?” to which she replied, “Lmaooooo absolutely not!”

You have to wonder if the director has actually had any success with his approach to casting so far. I somehow doubt it considering how weird it is to do such a thing, but then again, as Aliyah puts it, “just another day in Atlanta.”

