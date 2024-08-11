Image Credit: Disney
‘God, I love this city’: Chicago man has a hankering for a hot dog, and one yell and a well-aimed throw later he’s got one

More to the point, he got it for free!
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 11, 2024 09:18 am

If there’s one thing Chicago is known for, it’s great hot dogs. The city is teeming with popular and historic vendors, such as Fluky’s, Woody’s Chicago Style, Superdawg, Redhot Ranch, The Wieners Circle, Portillo’s, and Gene & Jude’s.

For hot dog lovers, the convenience of living in the Windy City is undeniable — especially if the staff in the restaurant next door is prepared to throw you a hot dog so you don’t even have to leave wherever you are to get one. That’s precisely what happened in a viral TikTok that’s got users on the popular video-sharing platform talking.

In the 17-second clip, shared by a user called “tiff bish” (username @tiffjessup), a group of people are on a balcony across the street from Wrigleyville Dogs. The video is captioned “Chicago things,” and there’s text on the screen saying “pov: you call and ask the restaurant next door to throw you up a hot dog.” What happened next? Well, Wrigleyville Dogs duly obliged.

Moreover, during the video, more text appears on the screen saying, “He said “dont throw it” abt the money loooll,” meaning the restaurant didn’t even accept payment for the delicious snack. The grateful group shouts “you the man” and “thank you sir,” before the video ends with one of them enjoying the hot dog and victoriously saying, “free hot dog.”

@tiffjessup

chicago things

♬ original sound – tiff bish

Chicago natives responded in droves to express their love for their home city, with comments including, “First thought: this has to be my city,” “I love this place,” “i love my city,” and “God I love this city.” After seeing the ravenous group munching on the free hot dogs, I have to say we love Chicago as well!

Other such comments included, “this is the Chicago i know and love,” “This is so Chicago,” “Chicago is the best,” and “this is why i’m moving back to chicago.”

Many people commented that they instantly recognized the location and exclaimed that “Wrigleyville Dogs is superior.” The sudden spark of recognition and elation at the restaurant’s response to the makers of the TikTok video was present throughout the comments — “I know exactly where this is and I’m so glad they’re chill like this lmao,” “LOVE THAT PLACE!!! love parking there when there’s concerts at the metro lol,” and “That’s Wrigley Hotdogs on Clark st.”

One user was quick to praise the fact that the hot dog was free, writing, “Now that’s smart business. Giving you that free hotdog earned him a customer for a lifetime,” while another thought the customer should have paid, saying, “u could put the money in a bag or sumthjn.”

Someone else pointed out that the hot dog recipients should feel obliged to make Wrigleyville Dogs a regular haunt as now they have an “obligation to go at least twice a month and leave a generous tip.” Why? Well, as per the very sound logic, “to show support and make sure they stay in business to provide free rooftop delivery.”

Finally, someone devised a novel idea for a future order, saying, “Now play ring toss with the onion rings!”

As per ABC, in 2019, the Time Out Index surveyed more than 34,000 people about food, drink, culture, nightlife, community, neighborhoods, overall happiness, beauty, affordability, and convenience in their home cities. Chicagoans were found to be the happiest people in the world, and the city was ranked first for eating and drinking. The Windy City was ranked as the third-best overall worldwide. Given the exceptional service and kindness we witnessed in the above video, it’s hardly surprising.

