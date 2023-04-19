Grogu concept art gives the youngling his own Mandalorian armor

Throughout season three of The Mandalorian, viewers have witnessed Grogu’s journey as a Mandalorian foundling. While he’s too young to say the creed to receive his helmet, there were multiple ideas on how Grogu’s Mandalorian outfit would look. Recently, another artist decided to give another take on Grogu’s Mandalorian armor, and upon first glance, it is certainly unique.

Instagram user pastrana.jason shared a unique twist to a potential Mandalorian suit for the young foundling. Unlike the ones we see Din Djarin or Bo-Katan wear in the show, Grogu’s suit has mixed elements of both Jedi and Mandalorian. All of the images that were shared on the gallery had a Jedi-esque robe, with the young foundling wearing either a straw hat, no helmet, or wearing a beskar headgear. The artist also predicted that Grogu would master both the skills of the Jedi and the Mandalorians and would wield a light/dark saber and a gun.

This collection of art blew fans away. However, there was some division when it comes to Grogu’s helmet. Some people believe that if Grogu does become a full Mandalorian, he shouldn’t receive a helmet since it’s going to cover its cute face. And let’s be honest, the reason why people love Grogu was because of his baby-like appearance.

Fortunately, other iterations of Grogu’s Mandalorian get-up were shared, showcasing a much more mature and grown-up foundling. Fans agreed that Grogu would do really well with a straw hat since it’s a good middle ground for Grogu with ties with the Jedi and the Mandalorian. And the best part, his face isn’t entirely covered.

While it’s currently unknown when Grogu will be able to say the creed, the foundling has been able to showcase his skills as both Jedi and Mandalorian in the latest season. Hopefully, viewers would be able to witness Grogu becoming a full-fledged Mandalorian.