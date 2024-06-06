Gamer_Gut and Mack's journey through recovery on TikTok.
'Guard dog in training, baby': Mechanic finds abandoned dog at his shop and now he has a friend for life

Okay, who's cutting onions?
Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 07:09 am

Everyone can become a hero through doing small acts of kindness. However, recently, a TikTok user called gamer_gut became a true savior by helping a stray dog get back on his paws.

Gamer_gut used to primarily post videos about his shop, but over a week he’s amassed a following of hundreds of thousands of people. That’s because of Mack, an abandoned dog who visited him a week ago in a terrifying state. But since gamer_gut has an enormous heart, he immediately started aiding Mack and provided us with numerous updates ever since.

It all began when gamer_gut shared a TikTok video captioned “Guard dog in training baby.” In the short clip, he shared how an abandoned dog was wandering around the shop and eventually made his way inside. The owner quickly named him Mack and made sure to provide him with everything he needed.

@gamer_gut

Guarddog in training baby #dog #lostdog #poorguy #dogsoftiktok #dogs

♬ original sound – Gamer_Gut

At first, gamer_gut gave Mack food and water, but everyone could see how he needed much more attention, especially from professional veterinarians. Given the fact the dog was hanging around gamer_gut’s shop for days, the owner decided to take action. After two days, Mack was taken to the vet to see if he had any chips and, after finding out he doesn’t, a proper visit was scheduled. Without hesitation, gamer_gut founded a cash app for him and has looked after him ever since.

@gamer_gut

Replying to @Thoughts of Toxicity #macktheshopdog

♬ original sound – Gamer_Gut

Unfortunately, while the new friends waited for the appointment, Mack’s state didn’t improve. This led gamer_gut to fear that his new companion doesn’t have much time left. Still, this didn’t stop Mack’s new owner from looking after him, even getting him a new collar to symbolize the start of his “new life.”

@gamer_gut

#macktheshopdog

♬ original sound – Gamer_Gut

“I’m really worried that there’s something really wrong with him and he doesn’t have much time,” gamer_gut said. What he didn’t know was that he and Mack would soon receive good news from the vet.

@gamer_gut

Guys when I say they couldn’t have been any nicer and compassionate I mean it. @NorCal Bully Breed Rescue ty guys so much for the help we love you.

♬ original sound – Gamer_Gut

It turns out Mack only has a few infections to fight off and got served a bunch of meds, including antibiotics, to improve his well-being. And, thankfully, judging by the latest updates from gamer_gut, Mack is bouncing back.

After returning from the vet, Mack has seemingly calmed down and started feeling more comfortable around gamer_gut. Many have pointed out that a dog’s mental well-being is pivotal in their physical regeneration. With Mack getting back on his paws mentally, he’s expected to feel even better in the coming days.

At the time of writing, the last update from our beloved partners in crime came on June 5. It was a three-minute video of gamer_gut giving Mack a much-deserved bath and medication. The dog is starting to look like a Hollywood star day by day, going through a much-deserved glow-up.

@gamer_gut

3 mins of bath time for a good boy 😊 (actually 20 mins lol) #fypage #bathtime #goodboy #mack

♬ original sound – Gamer_Gut

Besides looking better and better every day, Mack has found something he possibly has been looking for his whole life: a home. Gamer_gut’s videos have been followed by hundreds of thousands of people on TikTok, who were as active in the comments as you could have imagined. One of the followers asked whether Mack was at home with gamer_gut now, to which the latter responded “Yes this is home now.” Damn, who’s cutting onions?

Let’s just say if you want a prime example of a good-hearted person, just glance over at gamer_gut’s TikTok. “I do my best when it comes to these kind of situations,” gamer_gut wrote in one comment. I bet if we all did the best we could at certain moments in life, the world would be a better place.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Mateusz Miter
Ever since he was a kid, Mateusz Miter adored movies, video games, and telling stories. Now as a Staff Writer at Dot Esports and Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered, he gets to do it all. In 2023, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and social communication at University of Wroclaw. In his free time, he can be found in cinema, enjoying games, watching soccer, or trying his luck in a new sport. When asked, he'd instantly point to Fallout: New Vegas as his favorite game ever, with Lord of the Rings and Zodiac taking that spot in terms of films.