‘Guys, is this a red flag?’: Girlfriend shares boyfriend’s mocking and belittling behavior, but TikTok decides it’s too crazy to be real

If you’re looking for opinions, TikTok can be a really good place to go. Commenters are notoriously brutal, and will tell you exactly what they think regardless of your feelings. Serial commenters hide behind their ambiguous profile pictures and read every poster to filth.

Recommended Videos

An account seemingly dedicated to getting feedback from these commenters has started posting videos asking whether the people of TikTok think her boyfriend is toxic. Her first video shows him riding away from her on a jazzy scooter in a Walmart parking lot. She said that after an argument he started riding away from her, knowing she’d be unable to keep up. When she finally caught up, he said it’s no wonder that her ex left her.

The people in the comments who weren’t questioning whether or not this video was staged were making fun of the girls and some were even siding with her boyfriend. The cruelty may be unjustified, but rule number one of TikTok is that if you can’t handle the commenters, don’t summon them. Some of them even compared her situation to the plot of a South Park episode.

She responded to skeptical viewers with other videos of her boyfriend bullying her. Another included him cursing her out for eating a bag of Doritos intended for his niece’s birthday party. She says he talked down to her like that every day, and she doesn’t understand how he can berate her for eating food that he bought.

Unfortunately for her, asking for feedback from commenters backfired once again. Several people pointed out that she probably shouldn’t have eaten the Doritos he had specifically told her were meant for someone else. However, the general consensus of genuine commenters was that she should probably make a swift exit from the relationship.

Yet another video depicts her boyfriend trying to run away from her again. She says that he tries to leave her in the hot car if she doesn’t attempt to keep up. She even said that this sort of thing happens all the time in their relationship. Despite comments telling her that she’s the one who needed to pick up the pace, or that he wasn’t even walking that fast, or even that her responses seemed fake and staged, behavior like her boyfriend’s certainly feels toxic.

Gentler comments are few and far between but they agree that if this is real she should seek a boyfriend elsewhere. Unfortunately for her, she faced the full, unabashed consequences of igniting the flame of ruthless TikTok commenters.

If it is real, hopefully, she leaves him. If not, hopefully, she’s learned her lesson when it comes to the warzone that is the comment section.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy