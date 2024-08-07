‘He crossed every boundary, in the name of friendship’: Woman cuts male friend out of her life after he uses her husband’s death to get close to her

Life is never really fair and during the most unfortunate times, we learn its saddest facts, like how the person you thought you could rely on blindly was actually bidding their time to take advantage of you the second you were at your most vulnerable.

It’s heartbreaking and disgusting at the same time, but a sad truth, one that @tinysparksvixen has shared with her followers with a heavy heart in a TikTok video. What’s worse? While the resultant sympathy and understanding coming her way was expected, too many in the comments find the TikToker’s experience relatable — where a friend, who should be her support in the aftermath of her husband’s death, is trying to cash in on her time of weakness.

Losing your partner, the one you were planning your whole life with, is already more than enough to hollow out someone’s soul and break their heart into pieces. The pain of it is evident @tinysparksvixen’s voice. It is in moments like this that the worth of friendship is understood as they bring you back from the brink of hopelessness and stand by you even after you recover enough to get on with life. But despite her drawing the boundary countless times and even spelling out verbally how his crossing them makes her uncomfortable, this so-called “friend” failed to utilize the education and years his parents wasted on him to make him a human as he did not cease his attempts to breach her personal space.

Dejected, but aware, of the fact that her will won’t deter him as he feels emboldened now that her husband is not there anymore, the TikToker has decided to completely cut him out of her life and end their friendship, starting with ghosting him online.

Those in the comments have her back as they encourage her to “CUT HIM OFF” and “Run, fast, don’t look back” as no matter what she says, her friend believes that she is somehow now his property. Many justifiably find his actions “repulsive” where he is, fully aware of his actions but taking “advantage when you are going through this.”

But evidently, no matter how much we want scumbags like this to dwindle in numbers and be the rare specie of garbage you can bump down the chute at sight, they are everywhere seeing as many in the comments shared their traumatic experiences of having a similar “friend” and how they had to forget their history in light of their real face.

“This happened to me a couple of times when my husband was gone. You find out who people are when you go through stuff. It’s hard to cut off old friends.”

In a few responses to all the supporting comments, @tinysparksvixen reveals more details about this manipulative friend, how he is messing with her mind, being too nice to her kids, etc. But like her many loyal followers, we agree that she should be proud of herself for having the strength to cut off an old friend, especially one whom you expected to be your strength in these trying times and who has now turned into a toxic pile of giant red flags.

