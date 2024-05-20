Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘He hasn’t stopped crying since you left’: Dog meets then immediately loses his soul mate in liquor delivery man

It was love at first sniff.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 20, 2024 09:20 am

If there’s a feeling more intense than the elation of true love, it’s the devastation that comes with the severing of that bond and all the nuances that come with it.

It stands to reason, then, that if you don’t have a grasp of the concept of time and can interpret thousands of years from just a couple of hours, the effects of heartbreak can be multiplied by a factor of infinity. Enter Diesel, the canine foster child of TikTok‘s @litavonsleaze who was swept off his paws by an unnamed liquor delivery man, and seems to have been falling from that height ever since.

@litavonsleaze

Speedee beer if you see this please tell your delivery guy who stopped by tonight haha 😂 Diesel is devastated you left. 😂

♬ original sound – Lita Von Sleaze

In the video, we see Diesel shored up pitifully by the front door of Lita’s apartment, fighting back tear after tear as he awaits the liquor delivery man’s (presumed) return from war. Lita was kind enough to mention that they were simply Diesel’s foster parent for the time being, and if it so enticed the liquor delivery man, he could become Diesel’s new owner. Unfortunately, it’s looking like Diesel will have to make peace with the fact that this pairing is just a dream.

Now, there’s an obvious reason why one might fall hopelessly in love with somebody who delivers liquor straight to your door, but this case seems different. Diesel, as far as we can tell, is not a consumer of alcohol, so swooning over the man who performs such holy work can’t be explained by his duties alone. Indeed, it’s only later in the video that we learn about the man saying that Diesel’s name was cool, and it seems the poor boy has been clinging to that approval ever since the liquor delivery man departed shortly after.

Let this serve as a message to all liquor delivery men everywhere; a dog’s heart is not some inconsequential thing to be toyed with and then abandoned. You can’t just go around saying that you think they have cool names and then drop out of their lives like that never meant anything; no matter how much money you make, these are still real feelings you’re toying with here, and you’re not above them. How would you like it if someone said your name was cool and then disappeared from your life? How is anyone to contend with such a thing?

Don’t worry Diesel; one day, someone is going to love you instead of the idea of your name, and this liquor delivery man will be nothing more than a shadow of your heart’s past.

Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.