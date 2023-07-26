‘He looks like Michael Keaton’: Age filter turns husband into Old Man Batman, but he’s still getting dumped

The aging filter on TikTok has gone viral for giving users a peek into how they may look in 50 years. The For You Page is full of people embracing aging and roasting their future selves. TikTok couple Meghan and Jack hopped on the trend and received some less-than-desirable results.

Meghan started the video by asking her husband if he would still love her if she looked like what the filter was predicting. He, of course, said yes and told her how good she looked, but when he tried the filter his wife’s response was not as positive.

The viewers were, of course, living for her brutally honest response and couldn’t help but share Meghan’s sentiment. Although, some commenters seemed to agree that there was something familiar about the aged-up version of Jack.

“Anyone else seeing Michael Keaton,” asked @Gamer_Dad12 in the comments to which more than 100 other commenters chimed in to agree and share which celebrities they think Old Jack resembles. Several saw Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, others felt like he was a Michael Keaton/Christopher Walken hybrid, and a few commenters even likened him to wild cards like Rick Astley and David Bowie.

Meg and Jack didn’t seem to agree with celebrity lookalike allegations, but the overwhelming comment section proved that they’re in the minority.

Though Jack seemed to be disappointed in his aged-up self and his wife’s reaction to it, viewers clearly have start-studded hope for future Jack. He may just have a career as a David Bowie or Batman impersonator in the future, despite his wife’s negativity.