‘He ran from his grandmother’s inheritance’: Woman tries to serve man inheritance papers, but he’s convinced that she’s trying to arrest him

Getting informed that you’ve inherited a big pile of cash you had know idea was coming is either the start of a spam email or a horror movie, and yet it does happen in real life, too. The unfortunate side-effect of such a clichéd scam scenario occurring IRL, however, is that it falls on some unlucky individual to be the one to convince the person that, no, they really, legitimately have inherited a whole bunch of money.

TikTok user @kaylalaughsoutloud is a process server by trade, which means it’s her job to serve papers to people that require further legal action. The fact that she’s often not a welcome presence in someone’s life has led to so many storytimes that Kayla has made a social media side-career out of it. Yet the wildest may just be the recent occasion when she tried to serve a man his grandmother’s inheritance papers, but he treated her like she had monkeypox.

As Kayla recalls, the man was working on his car when she approached him, but at the sight of her SUV arriving on his property alone, he fled from underneath the vehicle and out into the woods behind his house, “like a bat out of hell.” Kayla had no choice but to follow him, yelling out that he wasn’t in trouble and she had to serve him his inheritance papers. Apparently used to getting served some very different types of papers, the man screamed out, “Uh uh, you ain’t getting me this time. No way, no sir!”

“I try for 10 minutes to convince this fool that I’m not there to arrest him,” Kayla explains. “He’s literally got money on the table and he’s letting it slip through his hands.” Kayla reveals that it took a full 10 minutes to convince him to emerge from his safe space in the trees, like he was a scared animal, but even after that he only took one slow step after another towards her. At this point, Kayla started to fear that he might have a gun on him as he was acting “really weird and really scary.”

She warned him to put down any weapon he might have otherwise she would turn around and leave as she was only trying to help him. “I don’t believe you,” the man declared. “People lie to me all the time to get what they want… Even my sexy body.” As Kayla remembers thinking, “Is he joking right now? That just took a weird turn.”

Kayla, who has no doubt learned not to mince words doing a job like hers, finally managed to convince him with her next no-nonsense statement: “Sir, I’m not here to get you into trouble, I’m not here to arrest you, and I’m certainly not here for your non-sexy body.”

It took a further 10 minutes of incremental approaching to get him to agree to look at the papers, but only if Kayla threw them on the ground for him to collect like they were a loaded weapon. Once he read them, though, the man — realizing his grandmother really had passed away — broke down in tears, yelling out for his mom and dad, and “starts having a breakdown in the middle of his front yard.” Feeling awkward and eager to leave, Kayla politely told him sorry for his loss to which the man replied, “Don’t feel sorry, she was a c***, but I loved her.”

Like one comment accurately noted, “He really took you on an emotional rollercoaster.” Kayla doesn’t specify exactly how large the estate of his late grandmother is, so we don’t know if it’s a life-changing amount or not — if it is, though, he may not want to go and blow all his cash immediately as these things can take years to come through. But, hey, at least the man now knows people won’t just want him for his “sexy body” anymore. Now they’ll want his money, too.

