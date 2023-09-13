‘He took the survey alright’: Passenger has perfect reaction when asked to give feedback in the middle of mid-flight movie

Air travel is far from the dreamy experience it was during the Pan-Am era of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Nowadays, you’re lucky if you even make it to your final destination without delays or cancelled flights, and you can bet that flight that gets you there will be uncomfortable for everyone. So when TikTok user @goinggonemadd saw her fellow passanger going for the neck of their airline, she knew she had to share the experience for the Internet to relate to.

In a video captured during her flight, Mads shows a gentleman in front of her filling out what seems to be a survey on the in-flight entertainment screen. While the screen itself is slightly obstructed due to glare, Mads is able to zoom in a bit and give viewers a clearer picture of what the disgrunted passenger is writing. He writes “You served vegetables that were frozen solid. You also interrupted my movie twice to ask me to take a survey.” Thankfully, he saved his frustration for the survey and not a poor flight attendant.

The mystery man in the above TikTok isn’t the only one fed up with poor airline service. JD Power conducted its 2023 survey of North American airline customers, there’s been a drop in overall customer satisfaction with airlines for the past two years. The biggest factor in the decrease in satisfaction is increasing costs and fees, with economy/basic economy customers reporting this reason for dissatisfaction the most.

If the rise in airlines going viral on TikTok for the wrong reasons is any indication, the comments on Mads video were living for the man’s survey comments. One commenter agreed with the man mentioning the interruption, saying “I always leave a 1 star rating for surveys that interrupt me solely for being intrusive surveys.” Another said “Scathing airline survey MID FLIGHT is a mood.” Probably the best one to sum up his actions, a commentor left “Peak malicious compliance.” Next time, this airline might want to time their survey request better.