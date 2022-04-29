Best Star Wars Day May the 4th Memes

For many 'Star Wars' fans, May the 4th is where the fun begins when it comes to memes celebrating the sci-fi franchise.

May the fourth be with you! The unofficial holiday of Star Wars is a time of year for fans of the original series, prequels, and sequels to unleash the force of their funniest memes onto the world, of which we’ve collected our very favorites right here for you.

To start things off, only Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has the kind of sophistication it takes to craft a timeless Star Wars meme, seemingly effortlessly. Even the most stilted dialogue by George Lucas can sound like Shakespeare in his hands.

Speaking of Obi-Wan, we must also give a nod to Jack Black’s incredible recreation of the Jedi Knight’s confrontation with General Grievous.

While the prequel films have seemingly dominated the pop culture conversations, in terms of memes, we must admit the original trilogy of films is the Master Shredder to their Ninja Turtles.

In the world of The Clone Wars, the acclaimed animated series that features a sprinkling of characters from both franchises, perhaps nothing embodies the spirit of Star Wars more than Grand Moff Tarkin’s thunder thighs.

For all his rage, Darth Vader is truly his own worst enemy.

If there’s one thing that was proven by the House of Mouse bringing Star Wars properties to streaming, it’s that fans can’t get enough of The Clone Wars. Sorry, J.J. Abrams, it was a good effort.

Sometimes, just a sassy feline is a welcome presence, no matter what the context. Because internet.

You can literally hear the screenshots in this meme.

Someone was “this close” to greatness, alright. But at least they nailed a Rogue One meme in the process.

And finally, no matter if the original trilogy, prequel trilogy, or sequel trilogy are your preference, on the fourth of May, we’re all just Star Wars fans.

No matter what fandom you self-identify with, there’s room for all to enjoy the mythos of Star Wars and its universal theme of regular people taking up the mantle of a hero to fight for a greater good. That’s what May the Fourth is all about.