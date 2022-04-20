Even though Snapchat is over a decade old, the social media app is as popular as it’s ever been, with over 293 million daily active users coming to the platform every day. That’s even more than Instagram or Twitter. Whether you’re new to Snap or have been around since 2011, sometimes you just need to spruce things up, and what better way to do that than by changing your username?

If you’ve been poking around the app trying to figure out how exactly to do that, don’t worry ⏤ we’ve broken down how you can change your username in a series of steps below.

Wait! Before you change your username…

Before you pull the trigger and change your username, know that you can only do this once a year. Make sure you’re not confusing your username with your display name. It’s a common mistake. Here’s how you can find out which is which.

To check your display name, tap your Profile icon. The name bolded at the top of the screen is your display name. The name underneath your bolded display name is your username. Your bolded display name can be changed whenever you like, and it’s how you’ll appear on Snapchat. Your username, on the other hand, can only be changed once a year.

Now that you’re sure which is which, here’s how to change your username.

Here’s how to change your username

Navigate to Settings. You can do this by tapping “My Profile” and then tapping the Settings icon. Under the “My Account” section, tap “Username.” Tap “Change Username.” Here’s where you can enter that swanky new username you’ve been thinking of, but again, choose wisely because you can only do this once a year! To confirm your fabulous new username, enter your password and then tap “Confirm.”

Voila! You have a new username. We hope this article helped you on your path to feeling a hundred pounds lighter and becoming the You you were always meant to be. Happy snapping!