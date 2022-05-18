As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, so do the number of people who are likely to come across your page. If you are someone who has a wide range of interests and follow an array of, well, interesting accounts, then it’s understandable you would want to keep your following list hidden. After all, your account is your happy place. You’re allowed to follow whomever you please.

The function to hide your following list has been around since 2020, but unless you know where to go you could find yourself stumbling around your ‘Settings’ for an unnecessary amount of time. So, whether you’re trying to keep up appearances or avoid judgement, hiding your following list is the way to go, and thankfully, we’ve broken down how you can do that.

Here’s how to hide your following list on TikTok

Solen Feyissa/Flickr

First and foremost, open the TikTok app and tap ‘Profile’ at the bottom right hand-corner of the screen. Once you’re inside your profile, tap the three lines at the top right-hand corner. A pop-up will appear at the bottom of the screen, and from there you will see the option to tap ‘Settings and privacy’.

Now that you’re inside your ‘Settings and privacy’, you’ll see ‘Manage account’ at the very top. Right underneath that, you’ll see ‘Privacy’. Go ahead and tap ‘Privacy’. On the next screen toward the bottom you’ll see ‘Following list’. Tap that and you’ll be taken to another page where you can choose between ‘Everyone’ and ‘Only me’. If you want to ensure that no one but you can see who you’re following then tap ‘Only me’.

That’s it! Your following list will now be hidden from anyone who views your profile. So go forth and follow whoever you want.