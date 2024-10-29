‘He’s got the moves though’: Sister ignores little brother’s order not to come to his dance recital, and she pays for it when he spots her in the crowd

If there are two things TikTokers love, it’s hilarious kids and hilarious pranks (well, and pets of course!). Now when those children and pranks are combined, there’s no way viewers won’t gobble it all up.

Recommended Videos

Recently, a TikTok video by South African creator Crystal Tshiamo Motoedi combined the two, and it’s an absolutely brilliant video. When she attended her brother’s dance recital, he was not too pleased about it. The internet often talks about the importance of showing up for kid’s events, but what happens when the kid doesn’t want you there? This hilarious video is the answer.

A little boy gives his sister the ultimate stink eye

This girl on TikTok hit the nail on the head when she said, “My brother is such a character.” She used that as the caption on a now-viral video that had the internet cracking up. Crystal Tshiamo Motoedi or @_allthings.crystal is a South African TikToker that usually posts videos about her life as a high school student and other kinds of relatable content.

The internet found out about her and her hilarious little brother when she posted a video captioned “POV: Your brother sees you at his concert when he clearly told you not to come.” Crystal was recording her brother at his school concert where his class was putting on a performance and, amidst his dance moves, he noticed his big sister in the crowd and gave her a nasty stink eye.

The video was immediately iconic as his group was dancing to ABBA’s “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and we need to know who the choreographer was because, as one commenter said, that little boy had the moves! Crystal’s brother went through all the stages of grief from smiling as he performed to shock at noticing his sister and then a sharp side-eye at her presence. Like another commenter said, there’s no way Crystal is ever going to let him live this down, and we’re loving it.

The internet’s new favorite dancer

As expected, the internet ate up this video. Seeing siblings mess with each other is always fun, especially when it’s low-stakes stuff like this, and not extreme or harmful pranks. One of the comments read, “I understand why he didn’t want you to attend,” but that, of course, is the exact reason why Crystal had to be there.

Another person commented, “I need more haha so good,” which led to Crystal blessing us with a few more clips from the performance. In another video, we see more of the intro to “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and, let’s be honest, Crystal’s brother is that girl. He hit every move flawlessly and even added some attitude to his performance.

“He is in the front for a reason,” another comment read, and honestly, no one can deny that he was eating up the rest of his classmates with his moves. Another person said, “he really struggled to not stand out. I can tell he held himself back.” To this, we say he better let his light shine! In fact, yet another clip from that night’s performance saw him dropping more moves to ABBA’s “Mamma Mia!,” and one comment stated our exact feelings, by writing “I know he is exhausted from carrying that whole show.” We couldn’t agree more.

Crystal also posted a video of him dancing solo at home to Nicky Minaj’s “FTCU” and, yeah, we definitely have a star in the making.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy