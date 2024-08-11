‘His wife looks terrified of him’: Irate customer attempts to smear pizza spot online, until the owner steps in with the receipts

Imagine you’ve been waiting forever for your food and when it finally arrives, it’s not even what you ordered. But most of us manage to keep our cool, maybe shoot the waiter a dirty look, and move on with our lives.

Not Jason, though. This customer decided to take his tantrum to the next level and become the star of his own viral video.

Jason and his wife decided to grab a bite at Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire, Michigan. According to Jason’s scathing online review, it was a dining experience from hell. Long wait times, wrong orders, and the final straw – the restaurant’s audacity to offer to remake his pizza or give it to him for free. The horror! Jason was so outraged that he demanded his beers be comped and stormed out, claiming the manager caused a scene in front of the other customers.

There’s a plot twist! Turns out, Jason left out a few key details in his little online rant. Thanks to a TikToker named @lynnmargret.reads and some juicy video footage, we got to see the other side of the story. In the video, we see Jason in all his blue-outfit-wearing glory, absolutely losing it while he turns into a pizza-flipping enfant terrible. The owner’s voice can be heard, a mix of disbelief and anger, as he sets the record straight. He admits that the kitchen made a mistake with Jason’s order, but he also says they offered to fix it and make it right. He even calls out Jason’s claim of waiting 40 minutes for his food, saying that the kitchen ticket times tell a different story.

He accepts that the kitchen made a mistake with Jason’s order but also acknowledges that they live in a world where anyone with an internet connection can leave a review and potentially damage a business’s reputation, it’s refreshing to see someone stand up for themselves and their employees. Sure, mistakes happen. No restaurant is perfect. But when you’re offered a solution and you choose to throw a fit instead, that’s on you, my friend.

Thanks to @lynnmargret.reads, the Short’s Brewing Company owner’s response video has gone viral, and users are not holding back their opinions. One user had a brilliant idea: “You should be allowed to attach this as a response to the Google review.” And honestly, why isn’t this already a thing? Another humorously quipped, “I might walk around that angry if when I stood up I somehow got shorter.”

“I can only imagine what his wife goes through,” one person wrote. It’s a valid concern. Jason’s behavior in the video was bad enough, but the thought of his wife having to deal with that kind of anger and entitlement on a regular basis, especially when a few noticed how “his wife looks terrified of him?” And then there was the user who admitted, “So glad my husband and I haven’t been put in this situation, we’d end up in jail.”

At least Jason’s tantrum has brought us all together in a way. Because if there’s one thing the internet loves, it’s coming together to collectively drag someone who’s being a jerk.

