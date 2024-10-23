Hollywood gossip TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death, confirmed

TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth, who amassed more than 280,000 followers on the platform for her posts about Hollywood gossip and hot-button issues, passed away in April 2024 at 36 years old.

Recommended Videos

Her sister, Lindsay, announced the news on her Instagram account a week after Kyle died. At that time, Lindsay stated that she and her family didn’t know what happened yet and were still processing the loss of their beloved family member whom she described as someone who “touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more.”

What happened to Kyle was revealed four months after her death, as reported by TMZ. The medical examiner ruled that she died of natural causes, and her official cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis. Myocardial fibrosis, per Healthline, is a condition wherein scar tissue forms in the heart. This often occurs following a heart attack, but it can happen other times as well. Large amounts of scar tissue prevent the heart from pumping sufficient blood, which can lead to heart failure.

Kyle regularly posted on TikTok, sometimes a few times a day, and when her followers noticed she hadn’t uploaded anything in a while, they grew concerned. Her last TikTok was posted on April 7. One commented, “Kyle are you ok? Where are you? We miss you here.” According to reports, Kyle’s parents sent officers to her apartment for a welfare check after they hadn’t heard from her. It was then that she was discovered dead at the scene.

Kyle Marisa Roth had gone through various medical issues in the past

In an Instagram post in Feb. 2024, Kyle uploaded a gallery of photos showing various scars she had on different parts of her body. In the caption, she wrote that got them from a reconstructive shoulder surgery, three major surgeries on her abdomen, more than a dozen broken bones, and a torn meniscus. Furthermore, she was involved in car accidents and had concussions due to sports. “3 missing internal organs,” she added.

Kyle was also a colon cancer survivor and was an advocate for colon cancer awareness, her mother Jacquie said, further stating that her daughter, at one point, wanted to become a doctor just like Robin Williams in the biopic Patch Adams, who used humor to make his patients feel better. In an interview, Jacquie described her daughter as someone who “truly loved fiercely.”

“She loved so hard all of the entirety of her life. And that’s what we’re going to miss so much. Just how hard she loves.”

Kyle’s sudden passing was such a shock to her family, and once they learned her cause of death, her sister Lindsay noted that it was very “unsettling.” A user replied to Lindsay’s Instagram post about Kyle, noting that a heart issue didn’t seem to make sense. Lindsay replied by saying that their family even hired a private investigator to look into Kyle’s death, but there wasn’t anything suspicious found.

The Roth family gathered for Kyle’s celebration of life and had a private family memorial. In honor of her sister, Lindsay is asking her sister’s fans to consider donating to a few charities including the American Heart Association, Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Adopt a Whale, First Nations Development Institute, TBI Warrior Foundation, Lahaina Community Land Trust, and the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy