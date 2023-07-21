‘Hope he didn’t get cut up from that fiberglass’: Eager partygoer doesn’t make it from the top of the slide to the pool

What do you get when a pool party goes horribly wrong — yet is somehow hilarious at the same time? This is what one TikTok user described as a “pool fail” when a partygoer who probably exceeded the slide’s recommended weight limit didn’t even make it into the pool.

Indeed, rather than gracefully gliding into the water from the top of the slide, the heavy-set individual crashes through the bottom of the slide itself a few feet away from his intended destination.

Though we could understand why some would find this funny, including the person who uploaded the clip with his inclusion of “lol” in the description, we’re just happy to see a #hesurvived tag accompanying the video. We can’t help but feel bad for the pool patron for the rotten luck he had of not only accidentally destroying his friend’s pool slide but inadvertently becoming an internet celebrity in the process.

Other users on TikTok expressed similar sympathies, including concern about the pool attendee possibly getting lacerated by the slide itself.

Another TikTok user pointed out that the slide itself was perhaps aging and not up-to-code and begged for some kind of update about the partygoer’s well-being.

In case you need to further dissect the situation, like some kind of Gen-Z Zapruder Film, there is for some reason another angle of this same incident that the TikTok user uploaded to his account (you can see other people filming from their cellphones from an alternative angle in the first video).

One TikTok user found it baffling that the video seemed to update the world on the state of the slide itself instead of the person who fell through it.

However, the TikTok user clarified in his description that the man who fell through the slide was fine, saying, “He is GOOD. YES people asked if he was okay. He kept partying.”