‘How did they not think to check the song?’ Kiwi radio broadcaster makes a grave mistake by playing an explicit song but its audience can’t get enough

Throughout our lifetimes, there’s absolutely no denying that we’ve all heard a plethora of radio stations occasionally let a curse word slip through the cracks while playing a song live. But playing an entire song chock-full of explicit lyrics live for everybody to hear? Now, that simply takes the cake.

Recommended Videos

The finer details of the scenario were luckily shared over on TikTok, where user @calebjgreaves revealed that RNZ, a New Zealand radio broadcast service, hilariously allowed the song “Good Lookin’” by Dixon Dallas to air on the radio. Caleb, the OP, added that this particular broadcaster at RNZ is typically “very serious” and often provides a “news-y” broadcast — which simply adds an extra touch of humor to this entire situation.

For some background, “Good Lookin’” features several eye-popping and explicit lyrics, with a strong majority of the lyrics depicting a gay man engaging in sexual activity with another man. Happy Pride, y’all!

Of course, it certainly didn’t take long before the raunchy anthem went absolutely viral all across social media, and now it’s clear that even attempting to get the song to play on a hot mic on the radio is a goal. However, it’s unsurprising that the radio broadcaster was shocked after allowing the song to play before checking the lyrics first — which one commenter on the TikTok perfectly highlighted.

So, as a lesson to all current or future radio broadcasters: it’s probably best to check the lyrics of a song first before playing it live for potentially thousands of listeners. Then again, the tune not being checked firsthand allowed us to witness this hysterical moment play out secondhand, so we’ll take the wins where we can get them.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy