tiktok-dog-roof
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof

Not all who wander are lost, but this poor boy certainly was.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 1, 2024 11:41 am

When you think about it, we have a thousand and one reasons to be supremely jealous of dogs; we pick up their poop, we not only accept, but welcome the fact that they’re freeloading, and they have never, at any point throughout history, found themselves stressing over taxes or bills or exams or, presumably, the current state of politics. Indeed, imagine for one second if the greatest disappointment you faced in the span of a week was your personal waiter running out of bacon.

Recommended Videos

Moreover, their relatively less-developed ability of object permanence means that we humans end up taking on a lot of their problems; problems like climbing onto the roof of a house by way of a conveniently placed ramp and crying for your mother when you immediately forget where the ramp is. Such was the plight of @cassthegray’s canine, captured in full on TikTok.

@cassthegray

Excuse my language, I was a bit flabbergasted/upset. He is safe and mom is soaked and irritated😂 #dog #roof #dude #wtf #fyp

♬ original sound – Cassidy Z

The video begins with Cassidy’s quick swivel to the edge of the roof, where the adventurous pup offers an embarrassed peek in light of being stupendously out of his depth here. It’s Cassidy, however, who becomes the scrutinized party shortly after, asking him how he got up on the roof before immediately showing us the attached, slanted, ramp-like section of the roof that even the most unseasoned explorer would be undeterred by.

In the comments, however, Cassidy countered such callouts by noting that she and her roof-savvy pup were dog-sitting at her friend’s house, and so she wasn’t familiar with the house’s mischievously enabling architecture. Evidently, neither was her dog, whose problem-solving blind spots are now as apparent as ever. However, he will no doubt go about the rest of his days doing absolutely nothing to remedy them, and he will probably face exactly zero consequences for not doing so. Such is the privilege of doghood.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Tech
Tech
Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Drew Barrymore interview guests on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Vegeta in Super Saiyan mode from Dragon Ball in a side by side picture of Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes
Category: Anime
Anime
Social Media
Social Media
The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Don’t embark on any side quests at your cousin’s wedding’: Woman goes exploring at family function and gets stuck in the walls
Indy, a TikToker, showing herself stuck on the walls at her cousin's wedding
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Don’t embark on any side quests at your cousin’s wedding’: Woman goes exploring at family function and gets stuck in the walls
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Side by side images of a man telling a story on TikTok.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Category: Social Media
Social Media
Tech
Tech
Here are the 9 best TikTok alternatives if it really does get banned
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 1, 2024
Read Article The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Drew Barrymore interview guests on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
TV
TV
The best memes of Drew Barrymore interviewing her guests and having no idea what personal space is
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 30, 2024
Read Article The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Vegeta in Super Saiyan mode from Dragon Ball in a side by side picture of Foghorn Leghorn from Looney Tunes
Category: Anime
Anime
Social Media
Social Media
The Foghorn Leghorn Anime Meme Explained
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Don’t embark on any side quests at your cousin’s wedding’: Woman goes exploring at family function and gets stuck in the walls
Indy, a TikToker, showing herself stuck on the walls at her cousin's wedding
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Don’t embark on any side quests at your cousin’s wedding’: Woman goes exploring at family function and gets stuck in the walls
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 30, 2024
Read Article ‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Side by side images of a man telling a story on TikTok.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is one of the funniest stories I’ve ever heard’: Restaurant goer leaves bad review so owner sends him Google invite to parking lot beatdown
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 30, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.