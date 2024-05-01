‘How did you get up there?’: Woman freaks out when she wakes up to see dog is missing, only to find him on the roof

When you think about it, we have a thousand and one reasons to be supremely jealous of dogs; we pick up their poop, we not only accept, but welcome the fact that they’re freeloading, and they have never, at any point throughout history, found themselves stressing over taxes or bills or exams or, presumably, the current state of politics. Indeed, imagine for one second if the greatest disappointment you faced in the span of a week was your personal waiter running out of bacon.

Moreover, their relatively less-developed ability of object permanence means that we humans end up taking on a lot of their problems; problems like climbing onto the roof of a house by way of a conveniently placed ramp and crying for your mother when you immediately forget where the ramp is. Such was the plight of @cassthegray’s canine, captured in full on TikTok.

The video begins with Cassidy’s quick swivel to the edge of the roof, where the adventurous pup offers an embarrassed peek in light of being stupendously out of his depth here. It’s Cassidy, however, who becomes the scrutinized party shortly after, asking him how he got up on the roof before immediately showing us the attached, slanted, ramp-like section of the roof that even the most unseasoned explorer would be undeterred by.

In the comments, however, Cassidy countered such callouts by noting that she and her roof-savvy pup were dog-sitting at her friend’s house, and so she wasn’t familiar with the house’s mischievously enabling architecture. Evidently, neither was her dog, whose problem-solving blind spots are now as apparent as ever. However, he will no doubt go about the rest of his days doing absolutely nothing to remedy them, and he will probably face exactly zero consequences for not doing so. Such is the privilege of doghood.

