‘How do I tell them?’: Taylor Swift fan hides an awful secret after getting concert date wrong

Some say that the bond of true friendship is not easily broken, but those people have clearly never had to deal with a betrayal such as this. July 29 was the perfect day to attend a Taylor Swift concert — the sun was shining and three friends were having the time of their lives singing along to “Cruel Summer” on the drive over. Everything was going great… until it wasn’t.

During the car ride, one of the three realized the tickets they bought for The Eras Tour were actually for the previous day, July 28. In that situation, anyone would panic, and perhaps that is exactly what prevented TikTok user @teenagedirtbagpickup from sharing the discovery with their fellow concertgoers. As we can see in the short video they uploaded to TikTok, the two friends remained blissfully unaware for a while, as the third struggled to find a way to break the news.

In a sequel video, we learn that the secret eventually came out — it had to, at some point — and the reactions were exactly what one expected. Soon after learning about the mix-up with the dates, the friends just had to express their frustration, promptly letting the third know they fully blame them for the situation. “You’re the worst,” we can hear one scream in the video.

After attempting to get into the concert anyway, the saga concluded with the three back in the car, drowning their sorrow in booze. In fairness, that’s a totally understandable reaction to missing out on seeing Taylor Swift live.

I shudder to think that this could happen to anyone. While slightly amusing, these TikToks will surely be Swifties’ nightmare fuel for days to come.