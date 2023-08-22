‘How do you explain this to insurance?’: Driver narrowly avoids death by spear hurled through her car window

Albert Einstein is often attributed as saying “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.”

With that in mind, should humanity one day turn its back on itself and engage in global nuclear war, those of us lucky enough to survive through to the end would be wise to avoid San Antonio, Texas, because apparently that’s where the World War IV shock troops are calling home at the moment.

But, with no post-nuclear battleground to satisfy their combative, stick-centric hunger, they seem to be indulging it with random acts of violence instead, and one poor woman on TikTok was unfortunate enough to find her car turned into a makeshift personal pincushion for one such assailant.

Your eyes don’t deceive you, folks; that is an actual, M48-manufactured spear that has gone clean through the windshield and right up to the steering wheel. As if that wasn’t scary enough, @420juicy claims to have been driving when the incident — a completely random act of aggression from someone just standing on the side of the road — occurred.

As one can imagine, the comments were a revolving door of exactly two kinds of remarks; the absolutely terrifying nature of the attack, and the sheer levels of gobsmackery that came with realizing that the guilty weapon was an actual spear thrown from the side of the road.

It’s a horrific development no matter how you swing it, and is just the latest incident in a long, imposing history of the weapon. According to one Robert E. Dohrenwend in the Journal of Asian Martial Arts, the age of the spear began as early as 400,000 BCE, and its earliest iterations were likely used for hunting horses; an exploit that would no doubt require an overhand accuracy similar to the display put on by this perpetrator here.

Thankfully, the driver wasn’t injured, and we can only hope we get an update on the justice brought to the spear-hurling scumbag in a future post.