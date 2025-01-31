‘How does one figure this out???’: Woman employs her pet bird as a beautician, and we honestly have about 100 questions

Pets are there to comfort you during breakups and awful days and those neverending winter months. They put a smile on your face and become a huge part of your family. But what if your pet helped out with beauty treatments, too?

That might be a rare experience, but for TikTok user @destenysaldua, it’s just regular life. She shared a fantastic story about her pet bird plucking her eyebrows and said that she was satisfied with his work. She wrote in the caption, “My bird is such a girls girl.”

I want to know so many things, but first of all, this comment asks the burning question we all have: “How does one figure this out???” Was she just hanging out at home one day and she realized her bird was plucking her eyebrows and, oh yeah, he actually knew what he was doing? Did she figure it was just a random one-off and then her bird kept doing it? Does the bird do makeup and hair, too, or just eyebrow maintenance? Also, where did this bird learn this skill? Can other birds do this, or just this one magical creature? Does this bird pick out outfits, too?

There are two schools of thought here: those who would be scared of a bird plucking their eyebrows… and those who are totally cool with it. One user wrote, “I admire the trust you give your Quaker.” Other users joked about wanting to book an appointment with the bird and, honestly, he looked like he was in complete control of the situation. Several asked if the bird could be hired for wedding beauty treatments. Can you imagine how much money they would make?! Maybe it’s time to get a pet bird and start a side hustle.

It might not be the worst idea to get a pet bird and put them in charge of your eyebrows. Talk about convenient and cheap. After all, those beauty appointments add up. If you get your eyebrows threaded, that could set you back $25-$35. That might not be a lot, but if you go often enough (and factor in the cost of groceries and all of the other regular life expenses that can’t be helped), that’s going to put a major dent in your wallet.

The 2021/2022 National Pet Owners Survey from the American Pet Productions Association said close to half of those who have recently gotten birds give the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason. If they saw this TikTok, maybe they would start getting their birds to pluck their eyebrows and add that to the list. Just how many households in the U.S. call birds their pets? That would be 8%, or 5.7 million. That might not sound like a lot when compared to the overall population (334.9 million, according to 2023 numbers), but that’s more birds than I was expecting.

My biggest question is, wouldn’t it hurt for a bird to touch your eyebrow with their beak? Maybe it’s all relative, though. Some prefer threading to using wax or tweezers and others say threading is the worst. And maybe I’m just a wimp because I wince every time I’ve tweezed my eyebrows so I can’t imagine having a pet do it. So, maybe more people should adopt birds as pets and find out what other special skills they have. Your life just might be totally changed.

