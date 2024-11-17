‘How does someone just SAY ALL THAT’: Texan LGBTQ couple stunned when their new neighbors reveal their terrifying religious beliefs

A video is circulating on TikTok in which a Texas woman in a same-sex relationship explains how she and her partner received a disturbing letter from their neighbors.

The letter informed them their neighbors were members of a local Baptist church and said that, as devout Christians, they believed it was their duty to reach out and spread their faith. The woman (user @enbyofcrows) explains what the letter — which her enraged partner had previously torn up — says in the 170-second video. It lists the neighbors’ beliefs, which start in a not-too-concerning manner. However, the beliefs become terrifying, as they include the assumption that all Jews and Muslims are pedophiles who should be cast into the fire and that LGBTQ people are unclean groomers who should be lined up and shot in the head, as well as a bunch of other disgusting and massively misguided nonsense they’re proud to announce that we won’t bother going into.

The letter then explains that the church is on social media and that people should contact its lead pastor if they have any questions. Yikes. The video ends after @enbyofcrows ponders if the letter qualifies as a legitimate threat (given the neighbors who sent it live just across the street), tells viewers they’re getting a Ring doorbell installed as a security measure, and asks for suggestions from people watching. Unsurprisingly, it garnered a lively response from fellow TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

There was widespread shock and disbelief in the comments, with users writing things like, “How does someone just SAY ALL THAT,” “that is wild,” “That’s insane,” “Omg! Omg! Speechless! Come be my neighbour!” and “two sentences in and I was like nope…” One more defiant user commented, “the way I would paint my house a rainbow and play chappel roan on BLAST.”

As requested in the video, the comments were also full of concerned people advising the couple, with replies like, “I would contact the FBI. I feel like it’s a threat, and doing through the mail seems like a separate crime. Document everything. Put cameras around your house (which is good anyway),” “If this were my wife and I, 100% I would notify authorities and set ourselves up with a good ACLU type lawyer. Just to have in your back pocket for the just in case. Also, reach out to any neighbors,” “As a postal worker of 28 yrs, I’d contact the Postal Insoectors and inquire with them. Federal charges could be involved,” “Not just a ring. Multiple cameras. Buy a pew pew. File that report. Protect yourself!!” and “MOVE!!!!!”

When one user wrote, “Please file a report with the police. Just in case they escalate, you will have a paper trail of a pattern of behavior which will help make sure action can be taken to keep you all safe,” @enbyofcrows replied, “I’m waiting on the office to call me back so I can make a report.”

Sadly, this is by no means an isolated incident. In 2023, according to The Trevor Project, 24% of LGBTQ young people in the U.S. reported that they had been physically threatened or harmed due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Bile-spewing churches like the one the people who sent this letter belong to are significant factors in why that’s the case.

