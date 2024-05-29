Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘How is that possible?’: Woman who’s been pregnant for 10 months and counting is seriously bored of waiting for her lazy baby

There's shy kids, and then there's this.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 29, 2024 10:02 am

You know those mornings where you wake up fairly early without any time-sensitive commitments to greet you, and you decide that you’re just too cozy to get out of bed any sooner than you have to, and then proceed to take pleasure in the universal-yet-bespoke comfort that you’ve found for yourself?

Recommended Videos

Well, here’s the thing about those moments that not a lot of people talk about; in the overwhelming majority of these cases, you only ever end up regretting it after you’ve gotten out of bed. Imagine, then, how much more you’d be compelled to stay in bed if, after getting out of it, you were greeted with bright lights, screaming, several years of crapping your pants, learning math, going into debt, and paying taxes for the rest of your life.

@lolocookie12

Baby is due Today – 10/05 ❤️💫

♬ Get Fn Wrecked – ᴀʟɪɢᴀᴛᴜʀʀ

Indeed, TikTok‘s @lolocookie12 may be a bit fed up with the dawdling of the baby growing inside of her, but I’m firmly on team baby here; you enjoy the comfort of that womb for as long as you possibly can, you little whippersnapper, because you’re in for one hell of a ride once you pop out.

@lolocookie12

Whenever you’re ready little one. 💫 We cant wait to meet you! ❤️

♬ still no baby – Christi 🤡✨

The first video was posted about three weeks ago, so there’s a good to fair chance that the little one in question has made their worldwide debut by now. In all seriousness, though, it’s worth noting that a pregnancy that goes longer than 42 weeks could potentially imply health risks for the baby.

Luckily, there are plenty of options available in situations like these; a c-section can be performed, or labor can be induced in ways such as directly opening the membranes, an oxytocin drip to trigger contractions, or softening the cervix using saline or prostaglandin gel.

It is our strong assumption and even greater hope, then, that the lack of updates we’ve received from Lauren is indicative of her grabbing motherhood by the horns and giving this new adventure the proper attention it needs. By the looks of things, she’s not a frequent TikTok poster, so updates—especially in light of what’s probably the arrival of her baby—would understandably not be her priority.

In any case, as a late arrival myself, I fully understand biding one’s time in the warmth of a mother’s tummy; to this day, there’s anecdotal proof that I peeked out for one second and then slipped right back in, because even all those years ago, I knew that the world could miss me with all that noise any day.

So good luck, kid; may you be blessed with many a comfy morning in the days to come.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Happened to Hayley Paige?
Hayley Paige
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What Happened to Hayley Paige?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘You didn’t violate bro code, you upheld gentleman code’: TattleTok exposes woman who abandoned boyfriend’s dog to cheat on him with sugar daddy
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You didn’t violate bro code, you upheld gentleman code’: TattleTok exposes woman who abandoned boyfriend’s dog to cheat on him with sugar daddy
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Happened to Hayley Paige?
Hayley Paige
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What Happened to Hayley Paige?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘You didn’t violate bro code, you upheld gentleman code’: TattleTok exposes woman who abandoned boyfriend’s dog to cheat on him with sugar daddy
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You didn’t violate bro code, you upheld gentleman code’: TattleTok exposes woman who abandoned boyfriend’s dog to cheat on him with sugar daddy
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.