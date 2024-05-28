Screengrabs via @JordanFlomOfficial on TikTok
Category:
Social Media

‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller

'Glad the baby ain't in it.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:06 am

How does that joke go? How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Jordan Flom on TikTok caught the next best thing when a gaggle of dads trying to accomplish one of the greatest parenting feats: Collapsing a stroller and loading it into the car.

Recommended Videos

At first, it seems very straightforward, especially if you were able to prop the stroller up to begin with. Common sense would say that you push whatever button opened it up to collapse it back down.

Unfortunately for these dads, it wasn’t as easy as it looked. The ordeal started with one dad who, after loading his baby into the car, struggled for a solid while with his stroller. So much so that a second dad came to his rescue.

The pair pried and prodded at the stroller to no avail until a third, older gentleman came to assist. The three of them pushed their body weight down on the stroller, pulled it, and pushed it in every which direction. Unfortunately, three dads still weren’t enough.

@jordanflomofficial

How many Dads to collapse a Stroller? 🤣 #dad #mom #stroller #baby #funny

♬ original sound – Jordan Flom

So you may be asking yourself how many dads does it take to collapse a stroller? The answer is one mom. After an extensive period of trial and error, one woman came up, pressed a button, collapsed the stroller with one hand, and walked away. The dads couldn’t help but laugh at themselves.

People in the comments laughed at them too. Some people are even praising the durability of the stroller, considering it survived the bodyweight of three fully grown men without so much as a wobble.

More so, they were impressed with the confidence and swag of the woman who sauntered up and solved all of their problems in one fail swoop. Dads in the comments roasted their counterparts in the comments saying their struggle was making dads everywhere look bad.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the stroller causing all of this drama was a Mockingbird stroller, which retails for $450, according to their website. It has rave reviews, although ads fail to mention its ability to hold the body weight and incompetence of three grown men. Might be something to consider adding to the description.

Though the well-meaning dad and all of his new well-meaning dad friends weren’t able to actually collapse the stroller themselves, at the very least their female counterpart taught them a lesson in how simple it is to use if you don’t overthink it.

Who knows, maybe next time super-dad will only need one other dad’s help to get his baby loaded and his stroller in the trunk before he goes on his merry way.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article What happened to Moon and Tiko? The TikTok couple’s breakup, explained
TikTok stars Moon and Tiko announcing their divorce
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What happened to Moon and Tiko? The TikTok couple’s breakup, explained
Tom Meisfjord and others Tom Meisfjord and others May 28, 2024
Read Article TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ returns with a new project that’s even more insane than the last one
TikTok Tunnel Girl
Category: Social Media
Social Media
TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ returns with a new project that’s even more insane than the last one
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘I immediately thought of the film ‘Orphan”: Woman’s foster care story is a horror movie come true after she discovers supposed 16-year-old’s dark secret
Aimeanu on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I immediately thought of the film ‘Orphan”: Woman’s foster care story is a horror movie come true after she discovers supposed 16-year-old’s dark secret
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 27, 2024
Read Article How to keep cheese from sliding off from pizza — Google’s new AI search melts under pressure of the mystery
Google AI search
Category: Tech
Tech
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
How to keep cheese from sliding off from pizza — Google’s new AI search melts under pressure of the mystery
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article What happened to Moon and Tiko? The TikTok couple’s breakup, explained
TikTok stars Moon and Tiko announcing their divorce
Category: Social Media
Social Media
What happened to Moon and Tiko? The TikTok couple’s breakup, explained
Tom Meisfjord and others Tom Meisfjord and others May 28, 2024
Read Article TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ returns with a new project that’s even more insane than the last one
TikTok Tunnel Girl
Category: Social Media
Social Media
TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ returns with a new project that’s even more insane than the last one
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘I immediately thought of the film ‘Orphan”: Woman’s foster care story is a horror movie come true after she discovers supposed 16-year-old’s dark secret
Aimeanu on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I immediately thought of the film ‘Orphan”: Woman’s foster care story is a horror movie come true after she discovers supposed 16-year-old’s dark secret
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 27, 2024
Read Article How to keep cheese from sliding off from pizza — Google’s new AI search melts under pressure of the mystery
Google AI search
Category: Tech
Tech
News
News
Social Media
Social Media
How to keep cheese from sliding off from pizza — Google’s new AI search melts under pressure of the mystery
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.