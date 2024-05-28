‘How many men does it take to collapse a stroller?’: Men come from far and wide to help clueless dad locate a single button on a baby stroller

How does that joke go? How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Jordan Flom on TikTok caught the next best thing when a gaggle of dads trying to accomplish one of the greatest parenting feats: Collapsing a stroller and loading it into the car.

At first, it seems very straightforward, especially if you were able to prop the stroller up to begin with. Common sense would say that you push whatever button opened it up to collapse it back down.

Unfortunately for these dads, it wasn’t as easy as it looked. The ordeal started with one dad who, after loading his baby into the car, struggled for a solid while with his stroller. So much so that a second dad came to his rescue.

The pair pried and prodded at the stroller to no avail until a third, older gentleman came to assist. The three of them pushed their body weight down on the stroller, pulled it, and pushed it in every which direction. Unfortunately, three dads still weren’t enough.

So you may be asking yourself how many dads does it take to collapse a stroller? The answer is one mom. After an extensive period of trial and error, one woman came up, pressed a button, collapsed the stroller with one hand, and walked away. The dads couldn’t help but laugh at themselves.

People in the comments laughed at them too. Some people are even praising the durability of the stroller, considering it survived the bodyweight of three fully grown men without so much as a wobble.

More so, they were impressed with the confidence and swag of the woman who sauntered up and solved all of their problems in one fail swoop. Dads in the comments roasted their counterparts in the comments saying their struggle was making dads everywhere look bad.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the stroller causing all of this drama was a Mockingbird stroller, which retails for $450, according to their website. It has rave reviews, although ads fail to mention its ability to hold the body weight and incompetence of three grown men. Might be something to consider adding to the description.

Though the well-meaning dad and all of his new well-meaning dad friends weren’t able to actually collapse the stroller themselves, at the very least their female counterpart taught them a lesson in how simple it is to use if you don’t overthink it.

Who knows, maybe next time super-dad will only need one other dad’s help to get his baby loaded and his stroller in the trunk before he goes on his merry way.

