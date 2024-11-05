‘How much did THAT cost?’: First-time hiker’s ambitions are squashed when he suffers a very pricey return trip

Ah, the great outdoors! What could go wrong? Well, for TikToker Sam Nutt’s friend Andrew, everything could!

Sam’s video recently had viewers falling over in laughter and shock, all while sparking an intense debate over one pressing question: just how much do helicopter trips cost? Sam’s friend Andrew, a first-time backpacker, took on the rugged Glacier Peak Wilderness in Washington’s Cascade Range, expecting a scenic, “easy” hike for his wilderness debut. Little did he know, he was in for one costly wake-up call.

A trip to the sky!

The video opens with Andrew introducing himself, radiating optimism as he prepares for the hike of a lifetime. Blissfully unaware of what lay ahead, and while smiling for the camera, he says: “Hi. This is Andrew, and this is me before my first backpacking trip.”

He and Sam set off on the trail, ready to experience the stunning peaks, dense forests, and alpine meadows that make Glacier Peak Wilderness both a dream and a challenge for any outdoors enthusiast. But while seasoned hikers know to prep for Glacier Peak’s unpredictable weather, steep trails, and high-altitude terrain, Andrew’s confidence may have been just a tad overestimated.

Fast-forward to the end of the video, and Andrew’s cheerful greeting is a distant memory—he’s now being airlifted off the trail in a helicopter!

Evidently, Glacier Peak Wilderness is not for the faint of heart, and it seems Andrew’s first hike was a bit more intense than anticipated. The dramatic conclusion of the video has racked up nearly 10 million views, with comments flooding in as people speculate over just how expensive his “rescue” might have been. Some commenters didn’t hold back with their guesses, asing how much the ride cost. Others estimated figures as high as $120,000. You read that right!

Although this might sound wild, airlifts can come with hefty price tags, depending on the agency involved, and whether insurance covers the cost. Interestingly, several TikTokers pointed out that Andrew might not have had to shell out any cash at all. One person shared: “If it’s state or military, it’s free. The rest ain’t.”

This suggests that in some cases, state agencies or the military cover the costs of rescues. Another commenter mentioned knowing someone who was airlifted out of the nearby North Cascades for free. But if a private company provided the lift, Andrew’s return trip could easily have come with a hefty price tag, something nobody wants to add to an otherwise affordable hiking trip.

Amid the laughs and price guesses, a good number of commenters expressed genuine concern. One wrote: “Hope bro is okay. Wilderness is full of danger.” And they’re right!

Others asked Sam for a “story time” to fill in the blanks, and some even gave Andrew kudos for braving the trail at all, saying that he made it farther than they would’ve. Altogether, plenty of viewers have empathized with his ambitious start and dramatic end.

But since Sam posted the video on September 15, 2024, he hasn’t uploaded any follow-up updates, leaving more than five thousand commenters hanging in suspense. For now, we can only hope Andrew’s wilderness escapade left him with an unforgettable (if expensive) memory—and a good story to tell for years to come.

