‘HOW MUCH DID YOU PAY FOR THAT?’: Woman orders fancy aerodynamic cocktail but it takes to the skies before she can drink it

There are many tragedies that could befall an expensive beverage before you get the chance to drink it, but ascending vertically towards heaven isn’t typically one of them. Even so, this logical nightmare for Isaac Newton just became a reality, thanks to the combination of a fancy cocktail and an unfortunately positioned table, as this hilarious TikTok video reveals.

TikToker @siennainthesun was on a night out with her friends when one of them ordered a cocktail that not only defies description, it also ended up defying gravity. No sooner had the server slid the drink across the table than the unusually aerodynamic tipple was caught in the pull of the ceiling fan above — and up, up, up it went, never to be seen again.

Sienna initially went viral for posting a trimmed-down version of the moment in the shape of the “subtle foreshadowing” trend before folks demanded the full thing. The second video is definitely even funnier, as Sienna discovered the perfect sound for it: Cynthia Erivo belting out “Defying Gravity.”

Sienna neglected to explain what was in the cocktail, but given its green coloring and the long plume of detergent-like foam it looks like one of the ingredients is dishwashing liquid. We do know how much it cost her friend, though, as Sienna specified that it came with a significant $24 price tag. Seeing as the Marge Simpson-alike cocktail was mostly all head you might say Sienna’s pal lost about $18 worth of her drink!

“HOW MUCH DID YOU PAY FOR THAT?” asked one commenter, agog. Others can’t handle the high-speed nature of this tragedy. “THE WAY IT WHOOSHED IN THE AIR VENT I’M CRYING,” wrote one, while someone else shared, “WHY DID U TRY TO GRAB IT IM CRYING.” The “And she was a fairy” meme also hilariously came up a lot as the Wicked fans in the audience enjoyed themselves. “IF YOU CARE TO FIND ME LOOK TO THE CEILING VENT,” offered one comment, which you definitely just read in Erivo’s voice. And not to freeze out Ari, a different comment suggested, “Reverse it and add Glinda’s audio, ‘Look, it’s Glinda.'”

Many were just bamboozled by this “drink” in the first place. “So ..are you supposed to eat the foam? I’m so confused. am I just too old?” one questioned, to which Sienna responded, “Apparently yes but now we’ll never know.” That seems to answer someone else’s query: “Please tell me they did it for you again.” We’re guessing that was a no.

For anyone who doesn’t want to fork out $24 for a single drink that might fly away but still wants to get tipsy the Oz way, here’s one Wicked-themed cocktail you could try. As pitched by Forbes, why not whip up “The Wizard and I?” You’ll need 1 oz of tequila, 1 oz of fresh lime juice, 1 oz of Chareau Aloe liqueur, 1 oz of green chartreuse, and 0.25 oz of pineapple juice. Just shake the ingredients with ice, double-strain the mixture into a coupe, and garnish it with a pineapple slice. All the Wicked fun, with no risk of your drink going on the run.

