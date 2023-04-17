How to take the ‘OkOkOK or LaLaLa’ quiz on TikTok

It seems like we get a new TikTok trend on the daily, and while some of the app’s delightful offerings are TikTok quizzes, the “OkOkOk or LaLaLa” trend is not one of those available through the app. Someone answered the challenge and made a quiz unrelated to the app and it can be found here, but be warned, the website, Uquiz, is notorious for collecting personal data. Not to worry, however, the latest fad is easy enough to figure out on your own. The trend originated when a hook from Tyler the Creator’s song, “See You Again” featuring Kali Uchi went viral. Kali Uchi lends the light and airy “LaLaLa” to Tyler’s deadpan “OkOkOk” and the dichotomy between the two came to represent the key differences between extroverts and introverts.

What does “OkOkOk” mean?

The “OkOkOk” half of the trend boils down to whether or not the user is introverted. An introvert is a quieter person who shies away from the drama and likes to hang back from the crowd. Described by the trend as quiet, chill, a good listener, and kind, OkOkOks tend to have smaller friend groups composed of mostly tight bonds. The OkOkOks are considered more logical and intelligent than their fun-loving other half. The category can also contain ambiverts — a combination of both extrovert and introvert — so long as they are mellower than their “LaLaLa” counterpart.

When applied to fashion, this group tends to wear darker colors, haves a much more Grunge appeal and tend to wear baggier clothes.

The trend has identified several OkOkOks – like Flinn from Tangled, Mario from the Super Mario Bros. Movie, Katniss from The Hunger Games, and MJ from the Marvel Spider-Man movies.

What does “LaLaLa” mean?

The LaLaLas are the more energetic, outgoing half of the dynamic. Extroverted and prone to making friends, the LaLaLas love a crowd and getting to know new people. The trend describes this group as loud, talkative, funny, and energetic, and they have larger friend groups filled with short and long term relationships alike. The LaLaLas are considered more fun-loving and effervescent than their dower counterpart. While the LaLaLas can also contain ambiverts, the distinction is much more focused on extroverts since they are the louder half of the duo, as long as the ambivert is fine with being the center of attention they can be considered a LaLaLa.

When applied to fashion, the LaLaLas tend to wear brighter colors, more feminine outfits, and have an affinity for summer and spring.

TikTok has identified several LaLaLas – including Rapunzel from Tangled, Peta from The Hunger Games, Klaus Hargreaves from The Umbrella Academy, and Jesper Fahey from Shadow and Bones.