How to take TikTok’s Naughty or Nice test

Halloween has yet to pass, but fans of a holiday still months away have already turned their minds to Christmas.

TikTok users, in particular, seem pumped for the upcoming holiday season, drenching the platform in Christmas-themed content as they await the official end of spooky season. There’s no shortage of festive content on the platform, and a new online test isn’t helping matters. It allows users to determine where they land on Santa’s “naughty or nice” list, with just enough time to get their act together before the holiday, should their name fall on the former. The charming test is exceedingly simple to enjoy, with just a few steps to follow.

TikTok’s Naughty or Nice test

The naughty or nice test currently drenching TikTok’s FYP isn’t actually a TikTok original. The simple test is actually located on the website for the North Pole Times, and provides users with a simple format through which to determine whether their behavior in 2022 will land them in Santa’s good graces. The straightforward test simply asks users to enter their name in a provided box, and soon grants them their status on Santa’s list. It also supplies them with a short list of reasons for their “naughty or nice” designation, detailing why they landed where they did.

Interested TikTokers can track the test down here, at the North Pole Times. In order to share your results with the world, users simply need to screenshot or record the test-taking process—which will result in a check mark in either the “naughty” or “nice” camp—and upload it to their page. Add in a few relevant hashtags—like #christmas, #naughtylist, and #nicelist—to give the video an extra boost, and await Santa’s official arrival. It’s as easy as that.