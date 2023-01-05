How to use Spotify in a bottle, new time capsule feature explained

Popular music streaming platform Spotify is known for launching loads of boundary-pushing features. Most notably, its end-of-the-year summary, Spotify Wrapped, has become so popular that many other platforms have copied the concept.

And Spotify’s newest feature is just as inventive and can be seen as a spiritual sequel to its legendary Wrapped service. But what is Spotify’s “Playlist in a Bottle,” and how do you use it?

What is Playlist in a Bottle?

Playlist in a Bottle is a musical time capsule inspired by the classic message in a bottle concept, where people will put letters and notes into bottles and then throw them out to sea. Users who sign up for the service will be asked a series of questions about the songs they love at the present time and the songs they think will soundtrack their year.

For example, in its press release announcing the feature, Spotify gives the following questions as examples:

“A song you’re going to kiss someone to this year”

“A song that reminds you of your favorite person”

“A song you need to hear live in 2023.”

Once this is done, Spotify will remember your choices and seal the answers away for the year. However, when January 2024 rolls around, Spotify will send you a notification allowing you to see the playlist you made once more, letting you revisit your early 2023 mental state.

If you make a Playlist in a Bottle, you’ll also be given a special graphic to share on social media, much like the graphic you receive when you view your Spotify Wrapped, allowing you to share your thoughts with your friends and followers.

According to Spotify, this experience is available in 27 markets and 18 languages, meaning most Spotify users can partake in the event.

How to make your own Playlist in a Bottle

Spotify’s Playlist in a Bottle is only available via the Spotify mobile app, so both Android and iOS users can take part. However, desktop users must migrate to a phone to experience it. Plus, you’ll need to update your Spotify app to the latest version.

When you’re ready to make your playlist in a bottle, go to spotify.com/playlistinabottle. From there, the experience will start. Just follow the on-screen instructions to complete your Playlist in a Bottle. Once you’ve answered all the questions, you’ll seal your Playlist in a Bottle and then get an image to post to social media. From there, it is simply a case of waiting until January 2024.