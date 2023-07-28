How to use the reverse shapeshifting filter on TikTok

The latest viral TikTok filter allows users to transfer from their current selves to their younger selves. Many TikTokers are using it alongside the song “What Was I Made For” from the Barbie soundtrack. The emotional Billie Eilish song plays at a point in the movie that celebrates life, childhood, and growing older. Tiktokers are translating the same sentiment over to their videos.

Many people sharing the videos are commenting on how emotional creating the video was for them and commenters agreed that it even made them cry despite not knowing the creator.

The emotional trend has earned the filter over a million uses, leaving aspiring creators wondering how exactly to hop on the trend.

The filter is labeled “Reverse Shapeshifting,” and users can find it by entering the title in the TikTok search bar, hitting the Create button and searching for it via the Effects button, or even by tapping on the filter in a video that uses it.

From there, users simply upload a picture of their younger self from their camera roll and pose like the picture. The filter will transition from the photo to the camera on its own.

To hop on the latest trend, users can add Billie Eilish’s Barbie song. But fair warning, many creators have had an emotional reaction to the video that they create, especially in the context of the film.

Trends move fast so hop on it as fast as you can. And don’t forget to tag the video with Barbie and Billie Eilish-related hashtags.