‘I can’t believe he’s gotten away with this’: Florida man has been impersonating a police officer for past 20 years, and he’s still at large

Jeremy Dewitte always dreamt of being a police officer. The Florida native decided at a very early age that nothing would stop him from wearing the uniform, driving the motorcycles, and strutting around town as a man with power and poise.

Dewitte was willing to do anything to make those dreams a reality. Anything but actually attending a police academy and becoming a certified officer. True Crime TikTok creator Ashley (@HeeBeeJeebEezTV), relayed the bizarre story about the fake Floridian police officer/criminal, and the infamous tale is both confusing and addictive.

Dewitte was first caught impersonating a police officer when he was 18 years old in 1998, but since he was so young and it was his first offense all he got was a slap on the wrist. It’s unclear how long he’d been doing this before getting caught, but what gave him away was an attempt to steal around $14 worth of gas using his real ID.

Despite getting caught, Dewitte kept up his charade, even though many people in his town knew he wasn’t a real cop and would continuously report him for odd behavior. However, every time he was charged, his sentences and punishments would be slim to none, and none of it deterred him from cosplaying as an officer in his day-to-day life.

In 2005, the faux cop was charged and sentenced for sexually assaulting a minor. He violated his probation, refusing to register as a sex offender, and was sentenced to four more years in prison in 2009.

When he was released early in 2011, he decided it was time to really commit to the bit and assemble an entire unit of fake police officers called the Metro State Special Services. To the naked eye, it looked like a motorcade of real police officers, but their only jurisdiction was to escort funeral processions. Despite the legal implications of it all, Dewitte would still try to pull people over, direct traffic, and speed on the highway.

All of his fake officers wore body cameras, the footage of which Dewitte would upload to his YouTube channel. He was finally caught once again when a real sheriff’s deputy noticed him directing traffic while being very rude and aggressive, leading to his arrest.

At that time he’d gained a lot of infamy in Florida as well as across the United States and even went on Dr. Phil to take a lie detector test, which he obviously failed. Even commenters on Ashley’s video from all around the country recognized Dewitte and criticized the lack of punishments and repercussions he’s received.

Despite his numerous crimes and arrests and yet minimal prison time, Dewitte continues to bounce right back out onto the streets of Florida pretending to be an officer time and time again. He was arrested yet again for impersonating an officer in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

