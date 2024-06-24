‘I can’t even comprehend this amount of money’: Nanny spends fancy family vacation getting high, doesn’t realize it’s getting billed to her employers

The Tiktoker Books by Garza, or Michele Garza, is known for her funny story times about her experience working as a nanny, and her popular children’s book, Ruth’s Ducks. Her nanny stories have especially been a hit, as she shares her “worst nanny stories” on TikTok. These include everything from sneaking men into the homes of the families she was a nanny for, to losing kids.

In her latest story about the years she spent nannying, Michele recounted what she referred to as the “worst thing she ever did as a nanny.” The story involved her and another nanny who, on a 10-day vacation with a family, spent each night high on marijuana! But that’s not the best (or worst?) part.

A trip under the stars

Michele shared how she and the other nanny had hesitantly asked a security guard who was out on a smoke break to share some weed with them. Strangely enough, the generous guard also offered to supply them with some MJ whenever they needed it. Even when the nannies tried to pay, the security guard insisted they didn’t have to. This kicked off a nightly routine of the two nannies sneaking out to Michele’s private accommodation for the vacation to “unwind” under the stars.

The shocking twist came on the second to last day of the vacation. Michele needed some personal supplies and approached the mother of the kids she was nannying to offer to pay for them. However, the mother revealed that the vacation was all expenses paid! So, if Michele needed anything, all she had to do was ask the staff, and it would be charged to the family. See where we’re going with this?

A “happy” ending!

In the second part of the story, Michele begins to realize that the itemized bill the family would receive at the end of the vacation would probably contain all the substances she and the other nanny had been receiving. But after freaking out for a while, she decided to not tell the other nanny and just see what would happen. They returned to New York after the vacation, and the other nanny was soon let go. This made Michele very paranoid, especially since she didn’t have any idea why the nanny was fired.

Thankfully, things seem to be just fine these days. The other nanny did eventually reach out to Michele after hearing her recount the story on TikTok, and the two shared a fond laugh at the memory. Michele also found out that the other woman was still working as a nanny, now as a night nurse, but she still had some lingering guilt about the situation.

This led to her reaching out to the families that hosted that trip, and coming clean about everything that had happened. After not hearing back from the mom of the kids she was nannying for months, she was shocked when the woman invited her for lunch. Tired of the anticipation, Michele asked if the mom had gotten the text where Michele came clean about everything, but the woman had no idea what she was talking about.

In an anticlimactic ending, the mom didn’t care about what the nannies were up to and the other nanny hadn’t gotten fired for anything relating to that. One commenter, @sherrykolida, wrote, “Omg that was so anticlimactic. I thought the end was going to be a $10,000 pot bill.” @Rachel Bryant summed up everyone’s thoughts perfectly with a comment that read, “…that was it?! girl I thought you were going to have something juicy. Entertaining story but that’s it haha.”

