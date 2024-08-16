‘I do this sober sometimes’: Pet lover gets so high that she becomes convinced she can telepathically communicate with her cat

When you live with someone for long enough, you get to a point where you can get a vague read on how they’re feeling solely by the sound of their footsteps. It’s the sort of intangible intimacy that, for those of us lucky enough to play host to it, we would do well to appreciate more openly.

Recommended Videos

The following is the type of thing that happens when you full-send that appreciation beyond the scope of what’s necessary or effective, and the result is objectively delightful.

Disclosed by TikTok‘s @lychees4ever, the whole story is captured in a singular chunk of text. One day, Melissa found herself zooted to absolutely sensational levels, and during this time, she convinced herself that she could telepathically communicate with her cat. She kicks off her budget spirit journey by psychically telling her cat how much she loved her (which is, of course, the first thing we would all say when we stumble into our psychic potential), followed by telepathically requesting that she come sit next to her; a request that the cat agrees to.

For the next two hours, Melissa thinks really hard about how much she loves her cat, that she hopes her cat is happy, and that she would do anything for her cat, and really, there should not be a doubt in anyone’s mind that the message was received tenfold by the cat in question.

Now, relying chiefly on happy plants to open your third eye comes with a bit of a ceiling, so it’s hard to tell exactly how deep Melissa got into this, or if she’s heeding this revelation even when sober. Because the thing is, she probably didn’t need marijuana to have this intimate conversation with her cat in the first place.

According to PetCareRx, some believe that connecting with your pets via the heart chakra is a very attainable goal. Since communication between animals and humans can’t really occur via language or other intellectual boons, the bond needs to be born out of emotion, and a pet-lover like Melissa would have no trouble upholding her end of that bond. Moreover, cats are very capable of getting a read on a human’s intentions or moods due to their enhanced awareness of body language and sounds, which is really all you need to inhabit a basic telepathic space.

So indeed, maybe the weed wasn’t as necessary for this particular equation as Melissa may have first thought. She ought to think about how deeply she loves her cat more often, and see how that affects things around the house.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy