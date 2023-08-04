‘I don’t think my dad realizes I am a loud, flirtatious, half-dressed woman’: Alleged cult member’s daughters react to his sexist Twitter activity

As we get older, we quickly realize our parents are far from perfect human beings. Yes, we all have our flaws, but there’s some flaws that are more alarming than others, especially when those flaws involve being involved in a religious, sexist cult. Take for example TikTok user @rachelhannahh’s father and his insane opinions of women.

Rachel and her sister claim their dad has joined a cult, and their video focuses on the crazy things he’s liked on Twitter. While the cult is never named in the video, it’s implied to be a religious cult with Catholic origins, as she tags the video with #antireligion and #tradcatholic. That being said, cults are moreso about the extreme views and actions they take and not necessarily being tied to a religion, so Rachel’s dad may not be part of a religious cult.

Most of the Tweets focus on women being inferior to men and the proper way they should act in society. Highlights of his likes include calling women “concubine” for sleeping with more than 2 men, telling women to leave the workforce, and having a body count of even 2 or 3 would historically be appalling. Neither Rachel nor her sister takes any of these Tweets seriously, openly mocking not only the writers, but also their father for believing in such things.

One of the tweets they focus on is the one calling women “concubines” for having a body count of 2 or higher, especially after Rachel mentions that the writer says “an ex-husband equals concubine.” Rachel also mocks the Tweet that reads “Young men, the world is full of flirtatious, loud, half-dressed women who would love to take your strength.” Rachel kindly points out that she, herself, is a flirtatious, loud, half-dressed woman, and isn’t sure her dad exactly realizes she also falls under that category.

The public is fascinated with cults, as some of Netflix’s most popular shows in recent months have proven. Whether it be Jonestown, Scientology, or the Manson Family, there’s something about the commitment to their causes that scares but interests people. But it’s important to remember the real damage that being in a cult can have on people. It also damages their relationship with their loved ones, as seen by Rachel’s disdain for her dad’s views.