‘I entered a state of disbelief’: Absolutely insane electrical setup is a house fire in the making

Sometimes, the surprises left behind by previous tenants or landlords are baffling. From shower heads that have more drip than flow to appliances that have been given a superficial facelift — like a quick paint job — to look new, renting can feel like a never-ending episode of “What in the World Were They Thinking?“

As renters, we often don’t have the luxury of inspecting every nook and cranny before signing on the dotted line. We trust that the landlord has done their due diligence and ensured that the place won’t burn down around us as we sleep. And just when you thought you’d seen it all, along comes a landlord who takes the cake in the “DIY Disasters” category.

In a video, TikTok user @watchmen_inspections tours an abode initially showing us what seems to be an innocent enough scene — an extension cord plugged into a wall. But we quickly learn that this is no ordinary setup. The cords not only weave sneakily through walls and leap across rooms but also perform some daring high-wire acts, daisy-chaining from one power strip to another — each strip glued, and yes, even screwed, directly into the walls. As if inspired by a circus trapeze act, the wires eventually connect to light fixtures.

So, what’s the heart-stopping problem here? The surge protector, lovingly adorned with screws driven right through its unsuspecting body. This kind of electrical setup is not only against every building code known to man, but it’s also a legitimate safety hazard. One wrong move, one frayed wire, and you’ve got a one-way ticket to “my house is on fire” ville.

One user in the comments quipped, “This is why we have directions on a shampoo bottle.” Another, a firefighter, chimed in with, “I call that job security.” And my personal favorite: “I gasped. Then I gasped again. Then I entered a state of disbelief.” Same, my friend. Same. And let’s not forget the sage advice: “It’s totally fine, all you’re missing is a bucket of water to stand in while operating the surge protectors.”

According to the Electric Safety Foundation, electrical malfunctions are responsible for an estimated 51,000 home fires each year, resulting in nearly 500 deaths, 1,400 injuries, and $1.3 billion in property damage. To all the landlords out there, please, for the love of all that is holy, hire a licensed electrician. Don’t bring your cousin’s best friend’s nephew who once watched a YouTube video on electrical wiring to handle your property’s electrical needs.

Hiring a licensed electrician might seem like a costly affair upfront, but it’s an investment toward the safety and longevity of your property. These professionals understand local building codes and regulations, ensuring that your property remains compliant and safe. Moreover, many insurance policies require that electrical work be done by licensed professionals. Failing to do so could void your coverage in the event of an incident. To all the tenants, if you see something that looks like it belongs in a horror movie, say something. Because the only thing that should be shocking about your apartment is the rent price.

