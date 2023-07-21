‘I have no idea what you’re saying’: Man speaking gibberish in a government building leads to mass confusion amongst staff

Let’s be real, a large portion of the population is used to government talk sounding like gibberish. What happens when someone flips the script and turns the gibberish on government officials, though? Well, one person on TikTok set out to find out.

Contrary to what one might’ve expected, this wasn’t just any random person, but Richard M. Philips, the Mayor of Oneonta, Alabama. The video was posted yesterday on the city’s TikTok account (@cityofoneonta), and in it, we can hear Philips’ voice talking to other workers at City Hall. Except he wasn’t speaking in English… or any other known human language. In truth, his words sound more like what we’re used to hearing when playing The Sims.

Needless to say, the Mayor’s colleagues were just as confused as any of us would be should any of that gibberish be directed at us. Judging by their faces, this is not a common occurrence in City Hall, thankfully, which makes the reactions all the more hilarious.

It’s not the first time this account has provided us with viral TikTok content. In fact, the vast majority of its videos quickly spread on the platform. This latest one, though, is definitely one of the most popular, currently with over 1.2M views and 175.9K likes.

As some other TikTok users pointed out, Philips’ gibberish sounds a little too good, so one has to wonder where he learned to talk like that. Has he been practicing it, waiting for the right moment to strike? Or, perhaps, this is the kind of result one achieves from playing The Sims way too much.

Whatever this Mayor’s secret, it clearly worked.