‘I have so many questions!’: Girlfriend drops boyfriend off at the airport, he texts her ‘bye forever’ and then vanishes off the face of the Earth

There are many ways to break up with someone, and it’s probably fair to say that the most… let’s say creative (when actually I mean “cowardly”) of them have been dreamed up by men. But getting your girlfriend to drive you to the airport before hopping on a plane and vanishing from her life forever? That might just top them all.

TikTok user @skinnyblondedemon went viral for sharing the jaw-dropping story of how her boyfriend didn’t have the guts to break up with her until he was 40,000 feet up in the air. As the TikToker, who goes by Shy, tells it, she and her boyfriend were just a few days away from relocating to a new state together when she dropped him off for his flight. The next thing she knew, he texted her “bye forever” and she never saw him again.

I mean, he wasn’t lying, you’ve got to give him that.

As you’d imagine, the comments section of the above video was full of folks demanding a story time, and thankfully Shy gave the people what they want. Also as you’d imagine, Shy reveals that her relationship with this escapologist of a significant other was riddled with red flags — he told her she was out of shape and needed to go to the gym and he would text other girls (and even mistakenly text her when he meant to text other girls).

Nonetheless, Shy and her commitment-shy partner were all-set to move from Florida to Michigan, where his family lived. A few days before, however, he decided he needed to spend some time with his family beforehand so went on ahead without her. When dropping him off at the airport that day, Flyboy was acting extremely shifty and odd and Shy knew something was up. “It’s not goodbye,” he told her when she started crying and became upset. “I’ll see you in a couple of days.”

Narrator: He did not see her in a couple of days.

As it turns out, although she never saw Flyboy again, Shy did speak with him on the phone. The night before she was due to follow him over to Michigan to literally move across the country for him she called him to discuss details. This is when he decided to break it to her that he had gotten “cold feet” about the move and he didn’t want to go through with it. Shy’s response? “OK, you’re the worst person I’ve ever met, you’re a coward and… bye forever.”

While the specific circumstances of Shy and the Fly’s breakup are fairly unique, tragically it’s all too common for the dumper to dump the dumpee via text. In 2018, a survey of 500 millennials found that a massive 69% of people admitted that they had been dumped by message, while 57% came clean that they had been the ones to send a breakup text. Hopefully those texts were at least more than two words long, though.

