Screengrabs via @ItsBecco
Category:
Social Media

‘I hope I haunt his dreams’: Retail employee had the perfect mic drop moment when she was screamed at by an irate customer

"Perfect. No notes."
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 11:05 am

Retail jobs are not for the weak. Everyone you know who has worked retail knows the unimaginable and inexplicable rage that customers carry with them each and every time they come into a store.

Recommended Videos

Retail workers have a million horror stories of being screamed at and terrorized while chanting “the customer” is always right in the back of their heads. Every retail worker hopes, prays, wishes, and waits for the moment they can serve rude, bratty customers the perfect comeback on a silver platter, shutting them up for good. Becco found that opportunity and ran with it, and now she’s sharing her retail worker success story on TikTok.

When she worked at a checkout girl, a male customer approached her screaming and demanding she get him a cart. But, she didn’t hear him so naturally she didn’t respond. When he kept yelling, finally asking her if she was deaf, she had the perfect opportunity to slide off her hearing aids, show them to him, and say yeah, actually I am. Needless to say, that shut him all the way up.

@itsbecco

I love retail 🤧 #fyp #foryou

♬ universe (sped up) – thuy

This, apparently, is a moment long awaited for many Deaf and Hard of Hearing service workers. Several people chimed in in the comments section, sharing their experiences pulling out their hearing aids in a moment of revenge. A couple of people did have the moment backfire, though. One girl pulled out hers only to receive hundreds of questions about how they work. Another thought they served the perfect comeback only to find out that the person wasn’t being rude but genuinely curious. Others are still waiting to pull out this genius one-liner.

More people had their own comeback story, including a girl who was told to smile more the day after her dad died. So, she told the customer she would but her dad died. That shut them up real quick. One was asked if he was blind and he said legally, he was, and the customer apologized so profusely it was embarrassing.

Becco said that the experience was so satisfying, and this man’s reaction was so shocked and embarrassed, that she hoped she would haunt his dreams and his nightmares. So does her audience, especially those who have used this method of attack before. Who knows, a traumatizing moment with a retail worker may finally teach them how to behave when they’re out and about.

As for those still waiting for the perfect time to embarrass a rude customer — the nature of the industry suggests comeuppance is sure to come sooner or later. Let the dream haunting commence.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Y’all deserve each other’: Woman who’s cheating on her boyfriend finds out he’s cheating on her, with the same person
TikTok screenshots via @loulouorange
TikTok screenshots via @loulouorange
TikTok screenshots via @loulouorange
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Y’all deserve each other’: Woman who’s cheating on her boyfriend finds out he’s cheating on her, with the same person
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘$3 though?’: TikToker reminisces on the time his mom got drunk and listed his brother for sale on eBay
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
TikToker posing in the mirror at the hospital
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Sorry to the male doctors I may have offended’: Hero female doctor snaps into action when patient refuses to be operated on by men
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
TikTok screenshots via @shivleadbetter
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘Well played, pilot, well played’: Pilot makes hilarious, wholesome announcement to entire plane to embarrass his ‘Olympics medal-winning’ cousin
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘You clocked in just to clock her’: Woman tries to drown her neighbors in noise complaints, but her own misdeeds catch up to her
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Jun 11, 2024
Read Article ‘Y’all deserve each other’: Woman who’s cheating on her boyfriend finds out he’s cheating on her, with the same person
TikTok screenshots via @loulouorange
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Y’all deserve each other’: Woman who’s cheating on her boyfriend finds out he’s cheating on her, with the same person
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 11, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.