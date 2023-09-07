‘I just saw a hit and run of your car’: Amazon truck crash leaves do-gooding neighbor to do the NYPD’s job

Having parts of your car smashed in a hit and run will never not suck! And if the culprit zooms off, then you’re left to sort out the damage yourself. That would have been the case for an almost-unlucky Audi owner, whom TikTok has gladly dubbed “Audi Daddy.” The anonymous person’s car received considerable damage after an Amazon truck ran into it and zoomed off.

Luckily for Audi Daddy, user Jesse Lynn saw the entire ordeal happen, and better yet, got a photo of the truck’s license plate. In a video posted to her account, which has now been watched over eight-and-a-half million times, she narrated the incident, hoping it would get to the mystery car owner. In the video, she claimed she saw the Amazon truck “slam into your truck and drive away.”

However, where it gets a little worrying is that Jesse also said she called the police. “I called the police… no answer! I called like six times,” she said. “I also called 911, and they did answer after a few tries, which is concerning.” After her conversation with the 911 official, she was promised that the police were on the way, but didn’t show up after some time. Naturally, she left, but not before showing viewers a glimpse of the damage done. As it stands, it’s all up to Audi Daddy to reach out to her privately and get it sorted out.

In New York City, the response time to both major and minor crimes has unfortunately increased since COVID-19 hit in 2020. A report by the New York Post reveals that police officers in New York have been resigning from their posts at a record pace. Between poor pay, cop politics, and an “inhumane amount of overtime,” it’s no wonder why response times have been lagging. Coupled with an increase in crime rates, police officials are becoming scarcely available in certain areas of the city.

“The shocking stats show 239 officers tapped out in January and February, a 36% spike from the 176 who fled in the same period last year and a disturbing 117% jump from the 110 in 2021, NYPD pension data show.”

Audi Daddy has a ton of supporters, who hope they get justice, as well as a “fat check” from Amazon. Also, superwoman and neighborhood sleuth Jesse Lynn is also receiving much praise for her kindness, and choosing to follow-up with the situation.