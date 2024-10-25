‘I knew something was off’: A woman just died in a Walmart walk-in oven, but multiple store employees prove it’s impossible to lock yourself in

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a nineteen-year-old girl working at a Walmart in Nova Scotia, Canada are being called into question by internet sleuths who suspect the shocking death might not have been an accident.

What happened?

The details regarding the ongoing investigation into Gursimran Kaur’s death are being kept tightly under wraps at the moment. What we do know is that Kaur somehow ended up trapped inside a Walmart bakery’s walk-in oven where her body was then found after being missing for over an hour. Her mother worked in the same store and was the first to raise the alarm.

Kaur’s exact cause of death hasn’t been made public by the police yet, as the investigation is ongoing, although the GoFundMe page for her family claims the teen “burned to death in the walk-in oven.” Naturally, people have questions as to how such a horrible thing could happen. We’ll have to wait until the Halifax Regional Police concludes its investigation to know for sure, but many people online are already sharing theories that foul play might’ve been involved.

People have done their own investigations on TikTok

One TikTok video shared by a fellow Walmart employee shows how the door to the walk-in oven simply doesn’t close by itself. In her video, the door doesn’t latch unless it’s pushed from the outside and with quite some force, too. Even if a strong draft or accidental shove from outside led the door to swing shut it simply wouldn’t latch. In the video, the girl even shuts herself inside (with another employee on standby just in case) to show how easy it should be to open from the inside. On top of that, the buttons to turn the oven on are on the outside, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Another video posted by another Walmart employee gives us a closer look at the latching mechanism and the safety handle inside.

The user behind the second video criticized Walmart for not doing as much as she believes it should. All of this suggests that Kaur’s death might not have been an accident. Down in the comments, people asked if any security cameras were nearby that might’ve recorded what happened. No doubt the police have thought of that and have already checked the footage if there is any.

With all the safety features in place, it looks to be nearly impossible to get trapped in one of these ovens. But this is assuming the walk-in oven Kaur was trapped in was exactly the same as the ones we’re seeing on TikTok. If it was older, or damaged in some way, then it could have been an accident. One user pointed out, “It was not the same oven” and another suggested, “Maybe the lock was broken.”

It’s possible that Kaur’s death could have been a result of negligence by store management who failed to adhere to health and safety standards. Many comments claim the door was broken, although this doesn’t seem to have been confirmed anywhere in recent reporting. For now, it’s probably best to let the investigation team do their work. A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police reminded the public “to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

