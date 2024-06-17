‘I know she was traumatized’: Woman casually washing dishes is sent flying by a freak explosion in her kitchen

When it comes to growing up, there is perhaps no more severe game of darts than choosing roommates; sometimes you get lucky and wind up with a friend for life, and other times you effectively share a space with a ghost. But, every now and again, there comes a roommate whose sole purpose in life is to expand your character development by testing your patience in as many ways as possible. These are the people whose Instagram pages experience an uptick of musings on emotional labor whenever you ask them to do the dishes.

But now, it’s entirely possible that we’ll start cutting those people a bit of slack, and perhaps include a bit of hazard pay for keeping the dishes squeaky clean, because TikTok‘s @herlin255 has unwittingly exposed the kitchen sink as the sneakiest, most unthinkable warzone around.

It’s not clear if the woman in the above video is the owner of this account, but it’s safe to say that she has a case for avoiding dishwashing duty for the foreseeable future. As she nonchalantly scrubs and rinses the kitchenware of residual foodstuffs, the kitchen absolutely collapses on itself in a great ball of fire, scattering just about every loose article in the immediate area, unhinging a cupboard or two, and sending the poor woman for a trip of her own before she scrambles away in terror. The utter cartoonishness of the event is palpable, if only because it seems like nobody was hurt.

Sense was made of the situation quicker than one might think; the general but not unanimous consensus is that a gas cylinder under the sink had just about enough of whatever it was dealing with at the time, and rather than expressing its emotions in a more nutritious way, it bottled them up to the point where mass destruction became inevitable.

It was an idiosyncratic culprit, in any case; when it comes to kitchen fires (or, in this case, explosions), some of the most common ingredients for such a recipe include high cooking temperatures, an abundance of flammable objects or rogue cooking oils, and appliances that have too much internal damage and subsequently cause electrical fires when put under too much pressure.

Indeed, when it comes to enacting kitchen terror, these three are some of the best in the business, and now they’ve found a rival in poorly-tempered gas cylinders. Maybe we’re all better off cooking our food over a fireplace and washing our dishes in a stream, campout style; I’d rather fight a wolf than a bomb.

