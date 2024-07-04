‘I love him for being an absolute menace’: Neil the Seal escapes from enclosure, is found causing havoc by rolling into the middle of traffic

If there is one thing social media loves, it’s an incorrigible animal. Especially one that clocks in at around 600 kilos.

Such is the case for this Tasmanian elephant seal, affectionately dubbed Neil the Seal. Though a water mammal, Neil has been known for making his way in the suburbs to the delight of TikTokkers everywhere. And though the animal is adorable, residents should still be careful around him.

Wildlife biologist, Kris Carlyon told ABC News Australia that the animal is admittedly disarming, but Neil is still a wild animal. Approaching him would be unwise, especially during a vulnerable time for him. After months at sea, Neal has returned to shore to rest. Carlyon has encouraged anyone who sees Neil not to share it on social media and to keep his location a secret. Their main concern is for Neil’s well-being in his time of rest and to keep him safe.

Unfortunately, Neil doesn’t appear to have the same interest in safety as everyone else. The seal recently escaped his undisclosed enclosure to get some rest by the side of the road in a new video.

“You’re on the side of the road buddy,” the cameraman said behind the Neil the Seal account on TikTok. “You’re meant to be in witness protection. No one wants you to be around people, but you want to be around people.”

Yawning widely for the camera, Neil seems to have no interest in such matters. Protected by a division of cones, Neil appears to fall asleep quickly. This may have to do with the way he was transported. Neil the Seil posts in it’s description:

“Neil was meant to be in witness protection from the Tasmanian Government. They sedated him and put him to sleep & took him away to an undisclosed location, but it didn’t take Neil the Seal to long before he escaped and come straight back to his nearest public road & his people.”

It seems that Neil was getting a little too comfortable after taking his tranquilizers.

The people love Neil the Seal

@neiltheseal316 A big 👋 to oncoming traffic and big yarns 💤 🥱 💤from Mr Neil the Seal. Neil was meant to be in witness protection from the Tasmanian Government. They sedated him and put him to sleep & took him away to an undisclosed location, but it didn’t take Neil the Seal to long before he escaped and come straight back to his nearest public road & his people ⚠️🦭⚠️ #neiltheseal#ontherun#waveyawn@@Jaycee ♬ original sound – Neil the Seal 🦭

As always, the people rallied to support their marine best friend.

“I love him for being an absolute menace,” momofeach2020 posted on TikTok. “If I know one thing about Neil the cones need to be in witness protection FROM HIM,” Maple Sunshine added.

This is most likely a reference to Neil’s pastime of chomping on cones when he’s out and about. The biggest concern about Neil’s escape, however, is if his life is in danger or not.

“You are blowing his cover! Neil is one with road. You saw nothing,” lizmomee posted.

Luckily for Neil, his specific species is not in danger of extinction. According to Oceana.org, Elephant Seals had in the mid-60s been the subject of poaching. But since this was outlawed, their numbers had rebounded. The biggest concern is for Neil’s well-being as the seal we all know and love.

