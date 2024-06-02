TikTok Candy Shop teacher
‘I love when teachers show their lore’: History teacher dazzles his students with stunning ‘Candy Shop’ instrumental

It was seriously impressive, albeit a little 'unhinged' for a few.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jun 2, 2024 01:11 pm

We all expect music teachers to be talented with musical instruments, but history teachers? They’re stereotypically considered boring, so it’s unsurprising that one has gone viral on TikTok for his amazing talent on the electric guitar.

The bearded and bespectacled man wowed his students with an impressive rendition of 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop.” One of them, TikTok user ava3767, uploaded a video of the performance that has proved to be a significant hit on the popular platform.

The student captioned the video “MY HISTORY TEACHER WENT CRAZY,” followed by a pair of crying emojis, and the response has been tremendous.

How did TikTok react?

@ava3767

OKAYYY WHATTTT #fyp #trending #viral @David

♬ original sound – ava🍉

The reaction to the teacher’s version of “Candy Shop” was almost universally positive, with TikTok users showing the love in heartwarming fashion.

User elenaaa said, “i love when teachers show their lore,” expressing admiration for the faculty member spreading his gift.

That was followed by a golden compliment from a user called falcon, who replied, “bro was like today for History, I’ll be making it.”

GroovieDrewbie, who knew his guitars stated, “That boy has a strandberg too. That is a guitar enthusiasts guitar.” Jayden said simply, “candy shop guitar instrumental at 10:15 am is so unhinged.” Similarly, one called emily exclaimed, “Candy shop at 10 am is crazzzzzy behavior.” They’re both undoubtedly correct but in the absolute best way possible.

In a world where teaching is one of the hardest jobs and, quite often, students can make their teachers’ lives difficult, it’s lovely to see one getting lots of praise — even if it’s not for the job he was supposed to be doing at that time on a weekday morning!

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.