‘I need to know what she ordered’: Man shows up to restaurant with blow-up date, baffling staff

What are the types of first-date videos that blow up on social media? The bad ones that crash and burn from the beginning, the ones that tiptoe into the land of “ugh,” or the truly fairytale first meetings. But a man has gone viral on TikTok after going on a date to a fancy restaurant in Charlotte, South Carolina, with a — wait for it — blow-up doll accompanying him.

Recommended Videos

The unusual rendezvous initially garnered attention when TikTok user t_bjork, a waitress at the venue, uploaded a video to the platform during her shift.

In the 16-second clip, she points out that she shouldn’t make TikToks at work but would happily break that rule because of what was happening before her. She then zooms in on the far side of the establishment to reveal a man in a pink shirt, sitting at a table, and eating with a blow-up doll opposite him.

We agree, we have no words.

A day later, the pink-shirted guy, user papichulo2613, uploaded his own TikTok of the experience, with a series of photos from his peculiar date, including one of him giving a thumbs-up to the camera while sitting opposite his plastic companion.

How did TikTok react?

As you would expect, the TikTok community has had much to say about the incident — which, as it turns out, was a punishment for losing a fantasy football game.

The original video by t_bjork had some amusing replies, with user Molly Olson commenting, “Thank you for risking your job for this.” User Annieghoul replied, “You know that dude lost a bet.” And user Malia said, “I need to know what she ordered.”

The video uploaded by the man on the strange date had some equally hilarious comments, with user Jay responding, “BRO LMFAOOOO now this is an actual good fantasy punishment.” User Andrea-Laura wrote, “Who else is here from the waitress POV? this is GOLD.” And user Harmony Law, said, “IM CACKLINGGGGGG you ordered her a salad and all.”

The unlucky man was a fantastic sport about the whole thing, but one thing’s for sure: he’ll try hard not to finish last in his friends’ fantasy football league next season.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more