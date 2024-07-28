‘I need to stay on messy TikTok’: Man becomes the master of petty revenge when he shares all of his manager’s dirty secrets after getting fired

Hell hath no fury like an employee scorned. When the thirst for vengeance consumes you, all bets are off. Suddenly, those non-disclosure agreements you signed seem like mere suggestions. The urge to expose, to reveal, to unleash chaos upon those who wronged you becomes irresistible. And in the age of social media, revenge has found its perfect outlet.

Enter TikTok user @yourchanceencounter, the newly crowned king of petty revenge. After getting unceremoniously fired for allegedly spreading misinformation online (which is like 90% of the internet), this guy woke up and went full scorched earth on his former manager, Alison. In a now-viral TikTok video, he spilled all the tea.

According to @yourchanceencounter, Alison had been engaging in some extracurricular activities with the stocking manager, Alex, since before he even got hired. The TikToker also claimed that the pair would throw “initiation parties” for attractive new recruits, suggesting a pattern of inappropriate behavior. Perhaps most shockingly, @yourchanceencounter alleged that both Alison and Alex had propositioned him for a “three-way tennis match.” Pretty sure he isn’t talking about a friendly game at the local court. Regardless, it paints a picture of a toxic work environment where professional ethics were routinely violated.

Of course, it’s important to take these allegations with a grain of salt. We only have one side of the story, and it’s possible that @yourchanceencounter has his own axe to grind. However, if his claims are true, it raises serious questions about the culture within this particular organization. Workplace romances are nothing new, but when they involve a power imbalance, such as a manager dating a subordinate, it can create a host of problems. Not only does it open the door for favoritism and discrimination, but it can also make other employees feel uncomfortable or even threatened. And when those in positions of authority use their power to pursue sexual relationships with their underlings, it’s a gross abuse of trust and responsibility.

Meanwhile, our TikTok vigilante claims to have all the receipts and he’s not afraid to make them public. Or is he just bluffing in the hopes of looking for his 15 minutes of fame and causing some drama? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the TikTok masses ate it up like a pack of starving hyenas. The comments section was flooded with people who didn’t even know Messy TikTok was a thing but were now fully invested in the drama and its juicy piece of gossip. “Vengeance at its finest,” one user proclaimed. “Bro woke up and chose violence,” another chimed in.

According to @yourchanceencounter’s follow-up video, his former employer had taken their retaliation game to a whole new level. He has also claimed that someone had popped his tires. He’s been told to delete the video, but as he so eloquently puts it, “deleting the video would make me a quitter. I’m not a quitter. I just got fired.” However, @yourchanceencounter has decided to take the high road and not reveal any more names or receipts. He’s still trying to figure things out and wants to go quiet for a bit, but he promises to keep us updated.

In the end, we can all agree that messy TikTok is the gift that keeps on giving. And while I may not condone revenge in my personal life, I have to admit, I’m kind of here for it on social media.

