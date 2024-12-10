‘I never claimed to be a good person’: Woman becomes accomplice to murder when she teams up with spider to bring it a live meal

What do you do when you find a big scary bug in the house? Do you call your husband or wife to kill it? Do you put a cup over it and hope it dies? Do you whip out the Raid and go on an insect-killing spree?

Recommended Videos

Most of us can probably agree that we show no mercy when a creepy crawler invades our space. Maybe if it’s a cute bug like a caterpillar or a ladybug, we’ll scoop it up on a piece of paper and gently let it out the window or into the garden. But cockroaches, spiders, flies, and ants? Not a chance.

While most of us resort to more classic bug-killing methods, one creator on TikTok has a more creative, and dare I say ethical way of getting rid of unwanted guests.

When Colleen found a big bug in the water pitcher sitting on her porch, she knew exactly what to do. She picked up the pitcher, talking to the bug, telling him what a shame it would be if he ended up as someone’s dinner.

Then she ruthlessly threw him into a giant spider web, cackling the entire time. Sure enough, just seconds after the creepy crawler landed, a HUGE spider scuttled out of hiding, anxiously awaiting her next meal.

Allowing one pest to live to dominate all of the others is not often an extermination method many of us consider, but watching the annoying creature meet its demise might just be motivation enough to leave up a cobweb or two.

In her caption, Colleen noted that she never claimed to be a good person, she’s just doing what she needs to do to keep her house safe from unwanted new friends. Commenters, however, disagreed. Quite a few people claimed that she is a good person, just not for the water pitcher bug. She is providing food and a home for a spider, which is overall positive for the spider’s livelihood. After all, she can’t be a friend to all bugs.

Several people are just hung up on Colleen’s maniacal laugh as she threw the bug into the nest of that truly gigantic spider, and others were just more afraid of the spider than anything else. You just know that the spider waits all day to be favored by Colleen with a tasty snack.

If you’re not willing to keep a truly massive spider and her best around, there are a few ways that Ortho recommends getting rid of the unwanted insects in your home. The first is to ensure that any tiny cracks in screens, windows, and door frames are immediately repaired, that way you can stop bugs from coming in right at the source. Make sure you keep your floors and counters clean of crumbs and food particles, and clean and sweep regularly. If you do see a bug nibbling on a leftover bread crumb, kill it immediately to keep them from multiplying.

There’s always the chance you luck out with a giant bug-eating spider companion, but the odds that you want a spider that big hanging out in your house are probably relatively low.

So maybe stick to a clean home and a bottle of Raid.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy