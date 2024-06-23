‘I see you’re dressed for coach’: Brother can’t help but rub his first-class ticket in his peasant sister’s face

Sibling rivalry is a natural part of having a sibling. It can take different forms, and develop to be healthy or unhealthy because as children they are inevitable forced to understand how to manage conflict.

Sometimes, siblings become rivals because they want to distinguish themselves as their own individual, with their unique talents and interests. “Once you are into adulthood,” writes Zoe Williams “whatever your parents did or didn’t do to make you feel equal, or empowered, or secure, or confident negotiating conflict, you have to sort things out for yourself.”

For these two adults, it seems that sibling rivalry has not ended in adulthood. However, their rivalry developed into something good-natured and funny, and we get to see how that translates to real life.

“I don’t want her to feel bad, but I do want her to recognize the difference”´

The brother in question, bdollhall on TikTok, had to catch a flight to Oregon, the same as his sister. However, for some stroke of luck – their father paid for it – he managed to get a first-class ticket while his sister had to fly coach.

As the gentle brother he is, he did not want to make her feel bad, but, at the same time, siblings will be siblings, and he had to rub it in her face. Dressed in a fancy suit, he approached her with an air of self-importance and said: “I see you’re dressed for coach.” We can hear the sister instantly laugh, clearly far more amused than offended.

We can also hear her laugh as her brother is called to board as part of the first-class group, displaying the smuggest smirk. She continues to be amused as she walks past his business class seat to go to her common mortal’s seat.

One commenter wrote: “Dude, when I flew first class, everyone else became peasants. Including everyone else in 1st lmao… I have no idea what came over me.”

It goes to show that these things can sometimes get to your head. But even if they do a little, one ought to be as good-humored and harmlessly playful about it as this brother.

